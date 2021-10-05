CLEAR Expands To All Terminals At Los Angeles International Airport

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) announced its trusted and secure identity technology and expedited lanes are now available at the Tom Bradley Terminal of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). With this expansion, CLEAR's expedited security lanes are now available at all nine LAX airport terminals. This expansion continues CLEAR's growth in California. Earlier this year, CLEAR launched lanes at Oakland and Sacramento international airports.

CLEAR's touchless technology uses your eyes to confirm you are you and is now located in 38 airports and with over 130 other partners across US, including sports and entertainment venues. In California alone, that includes five airports (LAX, Oakland International Airport (OAK), Sacramento International Airport (SMF) San Francisco International Airport (SFO), San Jose International Airport (SJC)) - as well as major sports venues like the Chase Center in San Francisco and Banc of California Stadium and STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

"With CLEAR, all you need is you to open up a world of frictionless experiences," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of CLEAR. "We will continue innovating to deliver faster, safer, and easier access to get our members back to doing what they love."

CLEAR is an opt-in membership service that never sells an individual's information. A CLEAR membership is billed annually and costs $15 a month with discounts available for select rewards programs, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express. Family Plans are also available for an additional $50 per adult per year. Children under 18 do not need to be added to your Family Plan and can join for free. CLEAR offers a free mobile application unlocking benefits such as Digital Vaccine Card, Home-to-Gate, and mobile passport at no charge to participants.

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

