Goodyear Is Looking For Highway Heroes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Goodyear Is Looking For Highway Heroes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Goodyear's Highway Hero Award recognizes extraordinary acts of courage by North American truck drivers

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2021

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is opening a call for nominations for its 2020-2021 Highway Hero Award.

goodyear_tire_and_rubber_company_logo.jpg

From now through Dec. 31, 2021, you can nominate a professional truck driver who has acted selflessly for the good of others on the highways across North America.

"We designed the annual Goodyear Highway Hero Award decades ago to honor the heroic efforts of professional truck drivers who act as first responders on the highway," said Gary Medalis, Goodyear's director, Product Marketing. "These drivers are at the center of the trucking industry and are seldom recognized for their important role in keeping the global supply chain moving. The Goodyear Highway Hero Award is our way of shedding light on the merits of this profession and rewarding those who go above and beyond in their duty."

To enter the Goodyear Highway Hero Award program, visit GoodyearTruckTires.com and tell the story of a driver you know who is deserving of the honor via the nomination form. The grand prize winner will be announced in early 2022 and will receive a package that includes a cash prize and trip to Orlando for the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, which takes place March 8 - 11, 2022. Two finalists will also receive a prize package.

While the program was formerly on hiatus due to COVID-19, the 2020-2021 Goodyear Highway Hero Award marks the 37th year Goodyear has celebrated truck drivers with the award. Past winners include a driver who ripped the back door from a burning car to save two passengers and a driver who dove into a pond to pull a child from a submerged car.

Nominations for this year's program must meet the following criteria to be considered for the award:

  • Must be a full-time truck driver
  • Must reside in the U.S. or Canada
  • The incident must have occurred in the U.S. or Canada
  • Nominee must be on the job or on the way to and from work, and in his or her truck, at the time of the incident
  • Nominee's truck at the time of the incident must have 12 wheels or more
  • Incident must have happened between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021

For more information, visit https://www.goodyeartrucktires.com/newsroom/highway-heroes/.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

favicon.png?sn=CL26822&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-is-looking-for-highway-heroes-301391902.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL26822&Transmission_Id=202110050900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL26822&DateId=20211005
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment