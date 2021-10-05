Goodyear Is Looking For Highway Heroes

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is opening a call for nominations for its 2020-2021 Highway Hero Award.

From now through Dec. 31, 2021, you can nominate a professional truck driver who has acted selflessly for the good of others on the highways across North America.

"We designed the annual Goodyear Highway Hero Award decades ago to honor the heroic efforts of professional truck drivers who act as first responders on the highway," said Gary Medalis, Goodyear's director, Product Marketing. "These drivers are at the center of the trucking industry and are seldom recognized for their important role in keeping the global supply chain moving. The Goodyear Highway Hero Award is our way of shedding light on the merits of this profession and rewarding those who go above and beyond in their duty."

To enter the Goodyear Highway Hero Award program, visit GoodyearTruckTires.com and tell the story of a driver you know who is deserving of the honor via the nomination form. The grand prize winner will be announced in early 2022 and will receive a package that includes a cash prize and trip to Orlando for the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, which takes place March 8 - 11, 2022. Two finalists will also receive a prize package.

While the program was formerly on hiatus due to COVID-19, the 2020-2021 Goodyear Highway Hero Award marks the 37th year Goodyear has celebrated truck drivers with the award. Past winners include a driver who ripped the back door from a burning car to save two passengers and a driver who dove into a pond to pull a child from a submerged car.

Nominations for this year's program must meet the following criteria to be considered for the award:

Must be a full-time truck driver

Must reside in the U.S. or Canada

The incident must have occurred in the U.S. or Canada

Nominee must be on the job or on the way to and from work, and in his or her truck, at the time of the incident

Nominee's truck at the time of the incident must have 12 wheels or more

Incident must have happened between March 1, 2020 , and Dec. 31, 2021

For more information, visit https://www.goodyeartrucktires.com/newsroom/highway-heroes/.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

