Commvault Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) - Commvault will release the Company's financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, followed by a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

commvault_new__logo.jpg

Investors can access the live webcast by visiting http://ir.commvault.com. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call. Investors may also access the call by dialing (844) 742-4247 (domestic) or (661) 378-9470 (international). A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using the conference ID 5475626.

Supporting Resources

About Commvault
Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2021 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault Systems, the "C hexagon" logo & Commvault, the "C hexagon" logo, Hedvig, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the Metallic "Wave" logo, APSS, CommCell, CommNet, CommServe, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Edge Drive, GridStor, InnerVault, IntelliSnap, Universal Data Plane, and Vault Tracker are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

favicon.png?sn=NY27862&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-release-date-301391987.html

SOURCE Commvault

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27862&Transmission_Id=202110050900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27862&DateId=20211005
