Gogo Announces New Membership Program SmartShield(SM)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Program is available to current customers with an AVANCE or a classic ATG system

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 5, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) today unveiled SmartShield, a new premium membership program that lets current customers with an AVANCE or a classic ATG system take advantage of exclusive protections and benefits for their Gogo inflight connectivity system.

"The value of SmartShield is significant and demonstrates our commitment to customers," Glenn added. "Our customers told us they wanted to protect their inflight connectivity investment and with SmartShield they receive warranty protection for their equipment for as long as they are in the program. They also wanted protection against overage costs and have the ability to rollover unused megabytes of data to the following month."

For $5,000 per year plus a three-year service commitment*, SmartShield provides three distinct and comprehensive benefits: control, protection and savings.

Control

Protection

Savings

• Fixed service pricing

• Full perpetual warranty

• 50% discount on services from field service engineers

• Monthly rollover of unused megabytes of data

• Expedited shipping

• Free annual online training

• Annual overage forgiveness


• Gogo Vision 360 discount

Additionally, for Gogo customers who are not currently using an AVANCE system, SmartShield is the most cost-effective upgrade path to AVANCE with a $10,000 installation rebate and a $15,000 service credit toward a Gogo Biz 4G data plan. The $15,000 credit can be combined with existing promotions.

About Gogo
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

Currently, there are more than 2,000 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed. As of June 30, 2021, Gogo reported 6,036 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,587 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

*Minimum of 1GB data per month. Terms and conditions apply.

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Mellin

William Davis

+1 720-840-4788

+1 312-517-5725

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG28803&sd=2021-10-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-announces-new-membership-program-smartshieldsm-301392910.html

SOURCE Gogo Business Aviation

