Gogo Announces New Membership Program SmartShield(SM)

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) today unveiled SmartShield, a new premium membership program that lets current customers with an AVANCE or a classic ATG system take advantage of exclusive protections and benefits for their Gogo inflight connectivity system.

"The value of SmartShield is significant and demonstrates our commitment to customers," Glenn added. "Our customers told us they wanted to protect their inflight connectivity investment and with SmartShield they receive warranty protection for their equipment for as long as they are in the program. They also wanted protection against overage costs and have the ability to rollover unused megabytes of data to the following month."

For $5,000 per year plus a three-year service commitment*, SmartShield provides three distinct and comprehensive benefits: control, protection and savings.

Control Protection Savings • Fixed service pricing • Full perpetual warranty • 50% discount on services from field service engineers • Monthly rollover of unused megabytes of data • Expedited shipping • Free annual online training • Annual overage forgiveness

• Gogo Vision 360 discount

Additionally, for Gogo customers who are not currently using an AVANCE system, SmartShield is the most cost-effective upgrade path to AVANCE with a $10,000 installation rebate and a $15,000 service credit toward a Gogo Biz 4G data plan. The $15,000 credit can be combined with existing promotions.

*Minimum of 1GB data per month. Terms and conditions apply.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 312-517-5725 [email protected] [email protected]

