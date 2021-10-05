Logo
NortonLifeLock Unveils AntiTrack to Protect Customers from Online Tracking

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Identity Protection Features Now Include PayDay Loan Lock

PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today unveiled an all-new privacy offering, Norton™ AntiTrack, to help people protect their digital footprints from companies and websites that track online activity and collect personal data.

Norton_AntiTrack.jpg

"As people spend more time online than ever before, we're seeing increasing interest in how to protect online privacy. Yet, despite many of the privacy tools available, most companies can still identify us via unique characteristics that create a fingerprint. In fact, the largest trackers know about 50 percent of browsing history for nearly all online users," said Darren Shou, head of technology, NortonLifeLock. "With Norton AntiTrack, we're delivering new ways to help put control back in the hands of consumers so they can help protect their online privacy."

Norton AntiTrack is a new app and browser extension that helps prevent websites from tracking and profiling users in ways normal private browsers and VPNs cannot. Key features include:

  • Anti-Fingerprint Capabilities: Masks users' unique identifiers including their IP address, location, device and operating system, font size, screen resolution and more, preventing companies from creating a 'fingerprint' of the user to identify and target them.
  • Tracker Cookie Blocking: Helps block third parties from tracking online activity and collecting personal information.
  • Faster Browsing: Enables webpages to load faster by blocking trackers and fingerprint technology.
  • Tracking Dashboard: Offers visibility and insights on third-party tracking attempts and ranks them by level of concern.

Norton AntiTrack is available in the US for Windows devices, supporting Google Chrome, Mozilla FireFox and Microsoft Edge browsers. Pricing starts at $39.99 per year for existing customers or $49.99 MSRP for one device per year.

In addition to AntiTrack, NortonLifeLock announced a new identity protection feature, PayDay Loan Lock. Short-term loans like payday loans or cash advances do not always generate credit inquiries, meaning people may not be aware of fraudulent activity until the loan becomes delinquent or goes into default.

With the addition of PayDay Loan Lock to LifeLock's Identity Lock, customers, at no additional cost, can now help block the opening of fraudulent payday loans and other short-term loans. PayDay Loan Lock is now available in select U.S. LifeLock plans as well as Norton™ 360 with LifeLock Advantage and Ultimate.

To learn more about NortonLifeLock's privacy offerings and how to bolster your Cyber Safety, visit the Norton Internet Security Center.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

###

Jenna Torluemke

Heaven Lampshire

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Edelman for NortonLifeLock Inc.

(650) 527-6015

[email protected]

(541) 852-7885

[email protected]

NortonLifeLock_Horizontal_Light__1_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nortonlifelock-unveils-antitrack-to-protect-customers-from-online-tracking-301392915.html

SOURCE NortonLifeLock Inc.

