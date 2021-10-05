Birch Capital Management, LLC Buys TC Energy Corp, Dollar General Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, ONEOK Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc

Added Positions: BDX, AMGN, MKC, TRP, EPD, DFS, CVS, CTSH, DG, CAH, G, ENB, PBA, UHS, MMP, CWEN.A,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TC Energy Corp, Dollar General Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, ONEOK Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Essential Utilities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Birch Capital Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,934 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,647 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 81,263 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 16,929 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. ResMed Inc (RMD) - 26,493 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 52.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $30 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $31.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 58.23%. The sale prices were between $101.86 and $101.98, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 10,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 27.02%. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 21,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 59.16%. The sale prices were between $115.56 and $129.76, with an estimated average price of $122.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 2,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 38.12%. The sale prices were between $245.6 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $258.8. The stock is now traded at around $261.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 1,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 76%. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 1,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 40.58%. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 183 shares as of 2021-09-30.