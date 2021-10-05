Birch Capital Management, LLC Buys TC Energy Corp, Dollar General Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, ONEOK Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Birch Capital Management, LLC Buys TC Energy Corp, Dollar General Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, ONEOK Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Birch Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Dollar General Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, ONEOK Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Essential Utilities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Birch Capital Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Birch Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birch+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Birch Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,934 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,647 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio.
  3. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 81,263 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 16,929 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
  5. ResMed Inc (RMD) - 26,493 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 52.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $30 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $31.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 58.23%. The sale prices were between $101.86 and $101.98, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 10,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 27.02%. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 21,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 59.16%. The sale prices were between $115.56 and $129.76, with an estimated average price of $122.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 2,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 38.12%. The sale prices were between $245.6 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $258.8. The stock is now traded at around $261.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 1,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 76%. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 1,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Cigna Corp (CI)

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 40.58%. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 183 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Birch Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Birch Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Birch Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Birch Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Birch Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider