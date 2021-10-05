Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF

New Purchases: MTUM, IWM, BLDE, XLK, U, UP, OUST, GDX, GLD, QUAL, SPLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Blade Air Mobility Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 539,075 shares, 15.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 131,822 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.38% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,500 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 153,609 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47% ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) - 620,720 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $174.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 42,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $220.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 26,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Blade Air Mobility Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 404,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $148.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 25,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $119.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 23,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 348,493 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $105.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 131,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 107.67%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 123,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 75.59%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 42,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 62.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 35,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 45.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 56,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 59.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 44,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $32.92 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $34.55.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $39.35 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $43.19.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08.