Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, sells VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, FedEx Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 298 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowe+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 147,355 shares, 29.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,271 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 291,292 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  4. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 434,764 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 153,740 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 434,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 48,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.61 and $62.43, with an estimated average price of $61.22. The stock is now traded at around $59.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $32.76 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 82.79%. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 54,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 92.87%. The purchase prices were between $43.1 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $43.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $387.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Sold Out: Sotherly Hotels Inc (SOHO)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sotherly Hotels Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.5.

Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.6.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
