How to Avoid Irrational Decisions in a Market Selloff

One of the most brutal things investors have to deal with is a sudden market drop. Even a slow market decline is emotionally challenging. Psychological research has shown that humans feel losses twice as badly as they feel gains. This is just a fact of humanity. It affects almost everyone, and there is no need for investors to feel silly if they experience some level of concern or worry when markets are falling. This is one of the reasons why Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has said that anyone who cannot stand volatility should not be an investor.

Looking past losses

Most people cannot stand volatility, but some are emotionally strong enough to look past current losses and focus on the future potential. That does not mean they do not feel the pain.

Investors are advised that the best course of action in a volatile market is to sit on their hands and not focus on losses. This is sound advice, but it overlooks a couple of critical points.

For one, market volatility tends to be linked to economic events. Right now, the market is focusing on rising inflation and slowing economic growth. These factors will almost certainly have an impact on some companies. Some businesses can deal with rising inflation better than others, and some companies will experience a stronger drawdown in sales than others in an economic downturn.

In this situation, sitting on one's hands and doing nothing may not be the best outcome. Companies in commoditized industries can struggle to pass higher costs on the consumers. If one owned some of these stocks, ignoring the risk inflation posed to growth would be a severe error. If a company cannot pass the rising costs on to consumers, its profit margins could evaporate. This would lead to losses and an impairment of value.

Finding a solution

I wish I had a solution to this problem. Unfortunately, there will never be one fixed solution to overcoming the issue of when to sell an investment.

We can try and build a framework by using Buffett's advice. The Oracle of Omaha has said there are two reasons why he would ever sell a stock. These are because the situation has changed or because something better has come along.

At the beginning of last year, we saw the Oracle dump his airline holdings as the Coronavirus pandemic rippled around the world. Some analysts have argued that this was a mistake, but it was clear at the time that something had changed. Not only that, but it became difficult to assess how the pandemic would affect the industry.

The easiest way to understand how different economic developments will impact a company is to research the company. Investors should know how a business will perform in different economic environments before they buy the stock. The only way to do this is with research. The analysis will provide investors with the information required to arm themselves against market uncertainty. Having this resource at hand is the only way we, as investors, can make informed decisions.

Whenever Buffett buys an investment, he spends weeks and months understanding what makes the company tick, where it makes its money and how small changes could increase or decrease profitability. This analysis helps him make informed decisions when something changes. It is not as simple as just sitting on one's hands. It may look like that from an outside perspective, but the best investors are always dissecting their ideas to see if they are still relevant.

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) has said that he constantly breaks down his ideas to see if the situation has changed. This is the roadmap other investors should follow. It's not easy, and it's not straightforward. Good investing is hard work.