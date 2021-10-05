Update: FinTech Lender Legion Capital Announces Six Month Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Update: FinTech Lender Legion Capital Announces Six Month Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

FINTECH ENABLED PRIVATE EQUITY LENDER POSTS PROFITABLE MID-YEAR RESULTS ON INCREASED INCOME

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX: LGCP), a FinTech driven, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers, announced its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted an operating profit of $13,390 for the six-month period, compared to an operating loss of $183,979 for the same period a year ago. Income rose 22% to approximately $1.66 million for the period ending June 30, 2021. It is important to note that mid-year results are not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditor. This update includes Legion Capital's ticker symbol and stock exchange.

In addition to posting profitable results, Legion increased its assets from just over $12.7 million to over $19.4 million, an increase of 35%, its cash on hand from $1.227 million to over $4.964 million and shareholder equity from $248,000 to over $3.829 million. Legion further announced that it has sold approximately $24 million of its current $40 million Regulation A+ bond and preferred stock offering.

Legion Chairman James Byrd stated: "We are very pleased that we were able to post a profit for the first six months of 2021. Legion continues to experience solid profitable growth and that is a testament to the fantastic Legion team. In addition to increasing income and posting a profit, our company has shown increasing strength across the board. We are gaining solid traction in our most recent offering and the increased capital flow has allowed us to substantially increase our cash position, overall asset base and shareholder equity. By almost every measure, Legion is getting stronger every day and we are all very excited about the future for Legion Capital."

Legion Capital periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, www.LegionCapital.com, and its investor relations website, http://legioncapital.com/investors. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQX: LGCP) is a FinTech driven specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

Media Contact:
Jamison Lenczyk
Investor Services Manager
Legion Capital
[email protected]
407-720-4616

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

ti?nf=ODM2Nzk1OSM0NDY5ODcxIzIyMjMzODM=
Legion-Capital.png

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment