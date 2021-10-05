Logo
Spok to Highlight Importance of Healthcare Communication at Connect 21 Virtual Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Spok%2C+Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, will welcome its customers to Connect+21+Virtual, the Company’s annual conference for healthcare professionals, Oct. 11-12, 2021. The virtual event will give healthcare clinicians, IT experts, and C-suite executives a chance to collaborate and learn from one another about the future of healthcare communication.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced that communication technologies are essential in hospitals and healthcare systems,” said Vincent+D.+Kelly%2C president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Although the pandemic has disrupted healthcare organizations across the world, our momentum to improve communication has never stopped. We are committed to providing continual support, education, and networking to all of our customers.”

In the interest of safety for customers and employees, Spok will hold its annual user conference as a fully virtual event. The two-day event will feature speakers from hospitals and healthcare systems who will share their expertise on the value of efficient clinical communication, the importance of implementing secure and HIPAA-compliant messaging solutions, and tips to improve contact center contributions to the patient experience. Attendees will also see new technology and the newest capabilities of Spok+Go%26reg%3B, the proven all-in-one cloud-native platform that quickly connects clinical teams, ensures reliability and security, and improves patient care. In addition, Connect 21 Virtual attendees will receive training and product updates, attend exciting new product sessions, and have opportunities for virtual networking.

Learn more about all the innovative solutions that Spok has to offer at www.spok.com.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go® and Spok Care Connect® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow %40spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211005005188r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005188/en/

