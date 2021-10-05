Inclusive Prosperity: Regions Community Development Corporation Invests $2 Million in Optus Bank to Empower Underserved Communities

The Regions Community Development Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Regions Bank, on Tuesday announced a $2 million equity investment in Optus+Bank, a federally designated minority depository institution (MDI) and community development financial institution (CDFI).

The investment will support Optus Bank’s mission to strengthen communities and close the racial wealth gap through access to capital for individuals and businesses. Over 90% of Optus Bank’s assets are invested in communities of color, and Optus is focused on consistently empowering people and small businesses through innovative ways of managing finances, building savings, and accessing crucial financial services to achieve financial goals ranging from homeownership to business growth.

“Optus exists to support equitable growth by channeling resources to underserved people and places,” said Dominik Mjartan, Optus Bank president and CEO. “Over the past five years, our bank has grown 500% and reached sustained profitability. This significant investment from the Regions Community Development Corporation caps a $20 million capital raise that will allow us to more than double in size and impact.”

The Regions Community Development Corporation investment in Optus Bank is part of Regions’ comprehensive commitment to support racial equity, economic empowerment and inclusive prosperity through grants, investments, volunteerism and community engagement. In 2020, Regions+Bank+and+the+Regions+Foundation+committed+a+combined+%2412+million+over+two+years to advance programs and initiatives that create more inclusive opportunities for success. The Regions Foundation is a nonprofit initiative that supports community investments and is primarily funded by Regions Bank.

“Optus Bank plays a crucial role in creating more inclusive prosperity by providing access to capital in areas where there has been a history of disinvestment,” said David Christian, head of Community Development Lending and Investments and Regions Community Development Corporation chief operating officer. “Because of the efforts of Optus, and this new investment from the Regions Community Development Corporation, more people will be able to achieve important goals, such as buying their first homes or receiving affordable, accessible loans to grow and expand their business. The result is greater economic stability – and greater equity across the communities we serve.”

The Regions Community Development Corporation, Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation aim to build inclusive prosperity through targeted community engagement in three priority areas: economic and community development, education and workforce readiness, and financial wellness. More information is available in the Community+Engagement+section of regions.com.

