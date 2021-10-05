Notified Launches MarketPlace to Drive Community Engagement for Events Industry

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Notified Launches MarketPlace to Drive Community Engagement for Events Industry

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

MarketPlace offers vetted, trusted partner recommendations for event production, marketing, language, analytics, and content through a single, easy-to-use portal

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today the addition of MarketPlace to its Notified® Event Cloud. Notified recently re-branded from Intrado Digital Media and is the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations. MarketPlace offers vetted, trusted partner recommendations for the entire event lifecycle, including production, marketing, language, analytics, and content through a single, easy-to-use portal.

“We launched MarketPlace to give our customers direct access to the best vendors and partners across the entire industry,” said Ben Chodor, president of Notified. “Not only can event professionals search for partners by category – they can contact them directly through the portal, simplifying the process of finding the right fit for their unique needs. Our goal is to connect our customers and partners to create an engaged community of event professionals who are at the top of their game.”

The event ecosystem is vast and large—MarketPlace is built to improve the event experience for all Notified clients and event attendees, providing them with access to partners in the following categories:

  • Marketing: extend the reach of an event or project, including design, content strategy, and lead generation;
  • Content: get support to improve and scale content, including video creation, content strategy, and consulting;
  • Analytics: measure every aspect of event execution and engagement to inform strategy and deliver ROI;
  • Language: ensure that event content resonates with global audiences regardless of their location or need; and
  • Production: simplify the event production process by searching a database of preferred vendors, from event venues to audio visual, booking speakers, and more.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Notified launches MarketPlace

“We’re thrilled to be part of MarketPlace to provide Notified customers with CLIPr directly from their Virtual Event platform,” said Humphrey Chen, CEO of CLIPr. “With CLIPr, the Notified community can continuously connect, collaborate, and share video moments between events.”

“We have big plans for MarketPlace, and the events community is just the first phase,” said Chodor. “Our partner ecosystem will continue to evolve, and we’ll extend the portal to all Notified customers – including public relations and investor relations. We see synergies across our entire portfolio of solutions, customers, and partners, and believe that MarketPlace will increasingly power community engagement across the full spectrum of marketing, communications, and events professionals.”

Notified is the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations to drive meaningful insights and outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.notified.com

To become a MarketPlace partner, reach out to: [email protected]

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
[email protected]
402-716-6578

ti?nf=ODM2NzUwNyM0NDY4NTkwIzIwMDYxNjU=
Intrado.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment