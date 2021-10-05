Notified Launches MarketPlace to Drive Community Engagement for Events Industry

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today the addition of MarketPlace to its Notified® Event Cloud. Notified recently re-branded from Intrado Digital Media and is the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations. MarketPlace offers vetted, trusted partner recommendations for the entire event lifecycle, including production, marketing, language, analytics, and content through a single, easy-to-use portal.



“We launched MarketPlace to give our customers direct access to the best vendors and partners across the entire industry,” said Ben Chodor, president of Notified. “Not only can event professionals search for partners by category – they can contact them directly through the portal, simplifying the process of finding the right fit for their unique needs. Our goal is to connect our customers and partners to create an engaged community of event professionals who are at the top of their game.”

The event ecosystem is vast and large—MarketPlace is built to improve the event experience for all Notified clients and event attendees, providing them with access to partners in the following categories:

Marketing : extend the reach of an event or project, including design, content strategy, and lead generation;

: extend the reach of an event or project, including design, content strategy, and lead generation; Content : get support to improve and scale content, including video creation, content strategy, and consulting;

: get support to improve and scale content, including video creation, content strategy, and consulting; Analytics : measure every aspect of event execution and engagement to inform strategy and deliver ROI;

: measure every aspect of event execution and engagement to inform strategy and deliver ROI; Language : ensure that event content resonates with global audiences regardless of their location or need; and

: ensure that event content resonates with global audiences regardless of their location or need; and Production: simplify the event production process by searching a database of preferred vendors, from event venues to audio visual, booking speakers, and more.



“We’re thrilled to be part of MarketPlace to provide Notified customers with CLIPr directly from their Virtual Event platform,” said Humphrey Chen, CEO of CLIPr. “With CLIPr, the Notified community can continuously connect, collaborate, and share video moments between events.”

“We have big plans for MarketPlace, and the events community is just the first phase,” said Chodor. “Our partner ecosystem will continue to evolve, and we’ll extend the portal to all Notified customers – including public relations and investor relations. We see synergies across our entire portfolio of solutions, customers, and partners, and believe that MarketPlace will increasingly power community engagement across the full spectrum of marketing, communications, and events professionals.”

Notified is the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations to drive meaningful insights and outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.notified.com

To become a MarketPlace partner, reach out to: [email protected]

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

