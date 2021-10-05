October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – BriaCell is Advancing the Fight with its Immunotherapy

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ( BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, acknowledges that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. Significant progress has been made in breast cancer support, prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment, and care – yet the estimated 43,600 breast cancer deaths per year in the U.S. still indicates a considerable need for more effective treatments.

Note from BriaCell’s Chairman of the Board

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month; yet, sadly, for millions touched by the pain and death of breast cancer, their Awareness is eternal. BriaCell’s clinical aim to attack and destroy breast cancer tumors is also eternal, as we tirelessly advance our targeted immunotherapy clinical program and work with world-class cancer centers to recruit and treat patients.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings the awareness that BriaCell is not treating ‘subjects’ or ‘n=’. We are treating women – mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, and friends. Breast cancer kills 120 women each day in the U.S. alone. BriaCell’s work has already demonstrated clinical benefit in trials thus far to patients who had failed multiple prior treatments. There exists a unique opportunity to advance BriaCell’s achievements on behalf of breast cancer patients, survivors and deceased, and their families.

BriaCell has emerged in 2021, with $57 million in cash as of July 31, 2021 and clinical advancements that support our mission. In June, we reported a 12.0 months overall survival benefit in advanced breast cancer patients, including 21.4 months of survival benefit for a woman with an eye-bulging tumor that was 100% resolved after our treatment. This particular woman was treated in our Phase I/IIa clinical trial in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co.) and, more recently, Incyte’s retifanlimab (INCMGA00012) under a corporate collaboration with Incyte Corporation.

Most recently, we announced a securities buyback program to purchase up to 10% of common shares in the capital of the Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq, and up to 10% of listed warrants on the Nasdaq, with the aim to further enhance value for our shareholders.

Finally, I encourage shareholders, prospective shareholders, and other stakeholders to contact me directly if you wish to further understand the strategy we have deployed to achieve our primary goals of accelerating BriaCell’s remarkable clinical work while maximizing shareholder value.

Thank you for your continued support in our fight.

Sincere regards,

Jamieson Bondarenko

Director and Chairman of the Board

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

[email protected]

Breast Cancer: Facts & Statistics (U.S.)

Per the American Cancer Society 2021 report:

After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women, with 281,550 women expected to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2021;

The average risk of a woman developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%. This means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer;

An estimated 43,600 women are expected to die from breast cancer in 2021, which would make breast cancer the second leading cause of cancer death in women after lung cancer.

