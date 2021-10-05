Logo
Sabine Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For October 2021

PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
PR Newswire

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE: SBR), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.341580 per unit, payable on October 29, 2021, to unit holders of record on October 15, 2021. Sabine's cash distribution history, current and prior year financial reports and tax information booklets, a link to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission and more can be found on its website at http://www.sbr-sabine.com/. Additionally, printed reports can be requested and are mailed free of charge.

This distribution reflects primarily the oil production for June 2021 and the gas production for May 2021. Preliminary production volumes are approximately 49,820 barrels of oil and 777,419 Mcf of gas. Preliminary prices are approximately $69.96 per barrel of oil and $2.94 per Mcf of gas.

The table below compares this month's production and prices to the previous month's:



Net to Trust Sales





Volumes


Average Price



Oil (bbls)


Gas (Mcf)


Oil

(per bbl)


Gas

(per Mcf)










Current Month


49,820


777,419


$69.96


$2.94










Prior Month


46,167


677,387


$64.04


$2.74










Revenues are only distributed after they are received, verified and posted. Most energy companies normally issue payment of royalties on or about the 25th of every month, and depending on mail delivery, a varying amount of royalties are not received until after the revenue posting on the last business day of the month. The revenues received after that date will be posted within 30 days of receipt.

During the month of September, the respective shelter-at-home/work-from-home orders across the spectrum of the industry has significantly affected the posting of revenues for the Trust, until the following month of September. As adjustments are made accordingly, the functions of the Trust are still being performed, although on a delayed basis. We will continue to strive to make the operations of the Trust and its providers, as fluid as possible.

Due to the timing of the end of the month of September, approximately $1,601,000 of revenue received will be posted in the following month of October in addition to normal receipts during October. Since the close of business in September and prior to this press release, $1,502,000 in revenue has been received.

The 2020 Annual Report with Form 10-K and the January 1, 2021 Reserve Summary are now available on the Sabine website at http://www.sbr-sabine.com/.

SOURCE SABINE ROYALTY TRUST

