AGS' Table Products Division Takes Home Top Industry Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AGS' Table Products Division Takes Home Top Industry Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bonus Spin Xtreme™ Wins 'Gold' in Gaming & Technology Awards; Director of Sales Jamie Smith Named Among 'Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40'

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) or (the "Company") today announced that its Table Products division won two key industry awards this week during the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. AGS' Bonus Spin Xtreme™ progressive side bet system won the coveted Gold award in the Gaming & Technology Awards, while the Company's Director of Sales — Table Games Jamie Smith was named among the 'Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40'.

AGS_Bonus_Spin_Xtreme.jpg

AGS' Senior Vice President of Table Products John Hemberger said, "We couldn't be more thrilled that Bonus Spin Xtreme got the recognition it deserved. From the get-go, this product has been a game changer that has helped AGS in its pursuit to be the No. 1 table game progressives company in the world. We are also proud to recognize the captain of our Sales team – Jamie Smith – as a rising star in gaming. Jamie's positive energy and laser-focus on winning have fueled the efforts of our Sales team and our ability to grow our footprint with leading-edge products like Bonus Spin Xtreme. Her leadership will continue to drive us forward as we capitalize on the significant greenfield in front of us."

The annual GGB Gaming & Technology Awards are the industry's most prestigious awards for technology, products, and services that enhance the gaming experience. Last year, Bonus Spin Xtreme won the Silver award for 'Best Table-Game Product or Innovation,' and this year the judges selected it to win the top Gold award. Bonus Spin Xtreme was also shortlisted in the 2021 Global Gaming Awards as 'Product Innovation of the Year', recognized because it is the only table progressive which can link all tables within a casino and offer a single shared progressive jackpot. At this year's G2E, customers will see how AGS has expanded the player universe by allowing Bonus Spin Xtreme integration onto community-style games like roulette, craps, and baccarat – a first of its kind.

The Emerging Leaders of Gaming program through The Innovation Group annually honors young professionals making significant impacts in the casino gaming industry. Smith was selected from more than 125 candidates nominated and is being recognized for being well equipped too lead the industry out of these extraordinary times and uniquely informed to direct its future.

About AGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com

AGS Media Contacts:
Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications
[email protected]

AGS Investor Contact:
Brad Boyer, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Strategy
[email protected]

©2021 PlayAGS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

AGS_logo_R_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA28839&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ags-table-products-division-takes-home-top-industry-awards-301392415.html

SOURCE AGS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28839&Transmission_Id=202110050905PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28839&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment