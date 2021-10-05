The Beach Resort Sesoko by Hilton Club to Open on October 5

PR Newswire

TOKYO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV, Financial) announces the highly anticipated The Beach Resort Sesoko by Hilton Club, will open on October 5 on Sesoko Island in Okinawa. The oceanfront resort will be the first vacation ownership property in Okinawa and will provide HGV owners with exclusive access to the island of Sesoko's breathtaking natural wonders, unique culture and cuisine. The Beach Resort Sesoko is part of HGV's continued investment in the APAC region and will complement the newly opened Hilton Okinawa Sesoko Resort.

"When we first visited Sesoko years ago, it was a defining moment in our company's expansion to Japan. We were awestruck by the island's natural beauty and have worked for years with industry leaders Mori Trust, Hilton and the local community to bring our vision for this property to life," said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "We are incredibly honored to introduce vacation owners to Sesoko and look forward to growing along with the community in this region."

Beginning in 2003, HGV has expanded into the APAC region and the new-build development marks the company's second timeshare resort in Japan. HGV now has a significant business base in Japan with over 68,000 owner families based there. With domestic visitors accounting for 70% of total visits to Okinawa, Japanese owners will value the convenience and ease of a local vacation ownership option. The remote island paradise of Sesoko is about a 1.5-hour drive from the Naha Airport and is accessible by car via the Sesoko Bridge.

The Beach Resort Sesoko is surrounded by the untouched landscape of Sesoko's mountains and breathtaking coast. Guests will enjoy being just a short walk from Sesoko Beach, which boasts sparkling clear waters and brilliant white sand. Many attractions including natural caves, Okinawa Chura-umi Aquarium and UNESCO-listed Nakijin Castle are also close by.

Respecting the traditions and culture of Okinawa, The Beach Resort Sesoko is infused with a modern style. All 140 rooms (studio, and 1-3-bedroom suites) have ocean views, and guests can enjoy a view of Minna Island and Ie Island from their private balcony. Each room is equipped with a full kitchen and a washer/dryer (excluding studios), so guests can enjoy cooking Okinawan specialties. The private pool and lounge area is a relaxing amenity available exclusively for guests. Other amenities include, a lounge, bar, meeting rooms, a fitness facility, outdoor/indoor pools, and access to the spa at the adjacent Hilton Okinawa Sesoko Resort.

Miwako Date, President and CEO of Mori Trust, commented; "Mori Trust is pleased to be part of this successful opening for The Beach Resort Sesoko, which is located in one of the world's leading travel destinations. As an internationally renowned leader in the timeshare industry, Hilton Grand Vacations has a vision to develop Okinawan tourism by attracting travelers that will continually return for extended stays. We are honored to be a partner and hope that this resort in Sesoko will be loved by travelers around the world, and become a leading resort in Japan."

Complying with HGV's Enhanced Care Guidelines and all local health guidelines, various activities will be offered for guests during pre-opening week of the resort (October 5-October 12). Guests can enjoy gourmet food tastings and cultural activities unique to Okinawa, such as yoga lessons on the beach, local food trucks including Okinawa Shimadōfu, ramen, and ice cream, and Eisa performances with drums. Some activities, such as beach yoga, will continue after the pre-opening week festivities, along with bi-weekly fireworks* in partnership with Hilton Okinawa Sesoko Resort for the next six months.

