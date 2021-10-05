J.P. Morgan Asset Management Brings Together Firm's Most Seasoned CIOs, Portfolio Managers and Strategists to Form Strategic Investment Advisory Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Brings Together Firm's Most Seasoned CIOs, Portfolio Managers and Strategists to Form Strategic Investment Advisory Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Inaugural publication, Getting Real About Rates, considers strategies for investors to overcome negative real bond yields

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the Strategic Investment Advisory Group, bringing together some of the firm's sharpest thinkers to advise institutional clients and share insights on emerging investment opportunities and risks across asset classes and regions.

JPM_AM_Logo.jpg

The Strategic Investment Advisory Group has been established by J.P. Morgan Asset Management CEO George Gatch, and is Chaired by Michael Cembalest, Chairman of Market and Investment Strategy at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The Advisory Group's members include chief investment officers, portfolio managers and strategists across the firm's global investment engines. The full list of Advisory Group members, which collectively have managed more than $2 trillion in assets through countless market cycles, can be found here.

"For more than a century J.P. Morgan Asset Management has been working with the world's largest institutional investors to provide differentiated research and insights, and through the formation of the Strategic Investment Advisory Group we're doubling down on our commitment to examining the issues that matter most to clients," said George Gatch, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "While many firms have deep expertise in individual asset classes, few bring it all together. Our Advisory Group, with a sharp view from every vantage point, is able to connect the dots—the power of perspective that only a globally integrated team can offer."

The inaugural publication from the group, 'Getting Real About Rates', considers the long-lasting outlook for negative real bond yields and analyzes the choices investors still have to maintain and grow their portfolio's purchasing power. The paper considers the role securitized credit, equities and real assets can play in institutional portfolios as low or negative rates persist. This will be the first of an ongoing series of publications from the Advisory Group identifying big picture ideas and delivering actionable insights on emerging investment opportunities and the associated risks.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.6 trillion (as of 30 June 2021), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

favicon.png?sn=NY29577&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jp-morgan-asset-management-brings-together-firms-most-seasoned-cios-portfolio-managers-and-strategists-to-form-strategic-investment-advisory-group-301393024.html

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29577&Transmission_Id=202110051000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29577&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment