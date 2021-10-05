J.P. Morgan Asset Management Brings Together Firm's Most Seasoned CIOs, Portfolio Managers and Strategists to Form Strategic Investment Advisory Group

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the Strategic Investment Advisory Group, bringing together some of the firm's sharpest thinkers to advise institutional clients and share insights on emerging investment opportunities and risks across asset classes and regions.

The Strategic Investment Advisory Group has been established by J.P. Morgan Asset Management CEO George Gatch, and is Chaired by Michael Cembalest, Chairman of Market and Investment Strategy at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The Advisory Group's members include chief investment officers, portfolio managers and strategists across the firm's global investment engines. The full list of Advisory Group members, which collectively have managed more than $2 trillion in assets through countless market cycles, can be found here.

"For more than a century J.P. Morgan Asset Management has been working with the world's largest institutional investors to provide differentiated research and insights, and through the formation of the Strategic Investment Advisory Group we're doubling down on our commitment to examining the issues that matter most to clients," said George Gatch, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "While many firms have deep expertise in individual asset classes, few bring it all together. Our Advisory Group, with a sharp view from every vantage point, is able to connect the dots—the power of perspective that only a globally integrated team can offer."

The inaugural publication from the group, 'Getting Real About Rates', considers the long-lasting outlook for negative real bond yields and analyzes the choices investors still have to maintain and grow their portfolio's purchasing power. The paper considers the role securitized credit, equities and real assets can play in institutional portfolios as low or negative rates persist. This will be the first of an ongoing series of publications from the Advisory Group identifying big picture ideas and delivering actionable insights on emerging investment opportunities and the associated risks.

