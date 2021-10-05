There Are Different Ways to Make Money in the Stock Market

Analyzing the investments in the portfolios of the best-performing hedge funds can be an excellent way to find potential investments, but one should never copy these holdings without completing detailed research first.

The main reason it is never sensible to copy hedge fund positions is that every hedge fund has its own reasoning for initiating a position. Usually, hedge funds don't explain why they have bought or sold stocks. They will occasionally offer some details in quarterly and year-end letters, but more often than not, these reports are released after the position was bought or sold.

No hedge fund wants to be caught out by revealing its position too early. This could lead other investors to buy the stock, push up the price and distort the investment opportunity. That's why they remain silent.

Most investors get information about hedge fund holdings from quarterly 13F filings. These filings are probably even more unreliable than investment letters because they are outdated. Even though the hedge fund has to report its holdings in detail, it does not have to say if this is a long-term or short-term holding. It could buy the position one day, report it on the 13F, and sell it right after the quarter ends, in which case investors wouldn't see the sell for another three months.

Some investors might believe that ignoring hedge fund letters and reports will put them at a disadvantage. That is just not the case, in my opinion. If we look back at the most successful hedge funds over the past few years, it is clear that there has been no one single strategy or investment that has been the key to success. Different hedge funds have followed different strategies, and still achieved superior returns.

Different strategies produce returns

Tiger Global Management has been one of the world's top hedge funds for several years now. It worked its way to the top of the table by acquiring Chinese internet stocks in the early 2000s and holding these companies through thick and thin. It has reinvested profits into other high-growth tech stocks and private equity investments that have kept the flywheel moving.

While Tiger has focused on high-growth equities. Renaissance Technologies' Medallion fund has taken a different approach. With 66% average annual returns since 1988, before fees, the fund is one of the most successful of all time. Rather than focusing on individual equities, Renaissance's secret is its back box trading strategy. It is a short-term trading strategy which is based on mathematical models rather than fundamentals.

Bridgewater Associates is the biggest hedge fund in the world. It has swelled in size by attracting investors to its balanced strategies, which combine multiple different asset classes and leverage, intending to produce positive absolute returns year after year.

Then there's Pershing Square. Run by Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), this hedge fund has achieved substantial returns in recent years by targeting a handful of high-quality companies. It has had some setbacks along the way, but Ackman's approach to focus on quality companies has yielded fantastic results for the hedge fund's investors.

These are only four examples, but they illustrate the point that I am trying to make. There is always going to be more than one way to make money. All of the above strategies have worked, whether it be growth investing, activist investing, quantitative trading, or the multi-strategy approach as pursued by Bridgwater.

What investors can take away from this is the principle that there will always be strategies that work. The challenge is finding one that works for your mentality, opportunity and skills. For example, an investor who struggles with complicated mathematical equations should not try to replicate the strategies either Bridgewater or Renaissance use. It will only end in disaster. Moreover, an investor who gets worried by market volatility might not feel comfortable pursuing the sort of concentrated strategy that has helped Pershing Square over the years.