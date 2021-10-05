Northern Trust Appoints Gary Paulin as Head of Global Strategic Solutions

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has appointed Gary Paulin as head of Global Strategic Solutions for its asset servicing business.

In this newly-created position, Paulin, who is based in London, will lead the development and design of innovative solutions that will enable clients to access and benefit from the full range of Northern Trust’s global capabilities.

The appointment supports Northern Trust Whole Office™ – the strategy bringing advanced open architecture, multi-asset class solutions to institutional market participants, across the entire investment lifecycle.

Paulin reports to Pete Cherecwich, president of Corporate & Institutional Services at Northern Trust, who comments, “As our capabilities to support the front office continue to grow, so do our client interactions. Gary’s expertise and experience to build relationships at a senior level with the front office will be key. This strategic appointment also underscores our commitment to client collaboration and co-creation to help clients execute on their overall business strategy.”

Paulin assumes the role having previously been global head of Integrated Trading Solutions, Northern Trust’s outsourced trading capability. He has over 20 years’ experience within the financial services industry, having joined Northern Trust in 2016 after the Bank’s acquisition of Aviate Global LLP, an institutional equity brokerage firm co-founded by Paulin.

