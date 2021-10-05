Best Buy Totaltech™ Now Available Nationwide

Ever wish you had a team of experts on hand to help with all your tech support needs? Well, now you do.

Best Buy’s new Totaltech+membership program will be available nationwide starting today. The new membership includes everything from unlimited Geek Squad support and access to a 24/7 VIP service to special member pricing and so, so much more. This nationwide launch comes after our Best+Buy+Beta pilot launched in select markets last April.

For $199.99 per year members receive:

Free Geek Squad tech support, available 24/7/365 on all the technology in your home, no matter where you bought it.

Totaltech Expert Access, a VIP service with access to dedicated phone and chat teams.

Up to 24 months of product protection on most Best Buy purchases during active membership, including AppleCare+ on Apple products.

Free delivery and standard installation.

Exclusive Totaltech member prices.

20% off labor for repairs and advanced services and 10% off labor for custom installations.

Extended 60-day return and exchange window on most products.

Free haul-away on most product replacements.

Complete Best Buy Totaltech™ terms, and the Best Buy Protection and AppleCare+ plan terms that apply to the relevant protection benefits, are available at BestBuy.com%2FPlanTerms.

“Technology plays an increasingly crucial role in our lives today, and each customer needs technology in a different way. That’s why we created Totaltech, to not only meet all of these needs, but also to give them a heightened sense of confidence – in getting a great price, in using their tech and by knowing we have their back if something goes wrong,” said Allison Peterson, chief customer officer at Best Buy.

Holiday perks.

This holiday season, Totaltech members will get more than great support – they’ll also receive exclusive access to some of the season’s hardest-to-find products.

They’ll also have access to Member Monday, a new series of special events that offers members exclusive deals on some of the hottest tech. Member Monday kicks off Monday, Oct. 18 and will run select weeks throughout the holiday season.

Member Monday will also feature exclusive deals for customers who are a part of Best Buy’s free membership program, My+Best+Buy.

Already a Best Buy Beta, Total Tech Support, or Geek Squad Tech Support member?

Because we know how much customers love the membership, all current Best Buy Beta, Total Tech Support, and Geek Squad Tech Support members will be automatically upgraded to our Best Buy Totaltech™ membership in the coming days and members will receive a welcome email into Totaltech once the upgrade is complete

Click here for more information about Best Buy Totaltech™.

