VERB Engages Legendary Entrepreneur, Investor, and Best-Selling Author David Meltzer as Executive Producer for verbTV, VERB's Shoppable Entertainment Channel

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with David Meltzer to serve as an executive producer at verbTV, the shoppable entertainment extension of VERB’s livestream shopping destination, Marketplace (codename).

Currently the CEO and Founder of David Meltzer Enterprises, Mr. Meltzer is also co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing, a global sports and entertainment marketing agency and one of the world’s most successful sports marketing firms that leverages over $20 billion in relationship capital and over 38 years of business experience, bringing athletes, celebrities, and businesses together to “make a lot of money, help a lot of people, and have a lot of fun.” He was the former CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. Considered one of the top e-sports entrepreneurs and investors, Mr. Meltzer is also a three-time international best-selling author, a Top 100 Business Coach, and host of the top entrepreneur podcast, The Playbook. He has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

verbTV is an online ecommerce channel providing viewers with a slate of shoppable and interactive entertainment programming. verbTV viewers will be able to click directly in videos to purchase products they see featured in the videos among many other engaging interactive capabilities.

As an executive producer at verbTV, Mr. Meltzer will produce content for VERB’s shoppable entertainment channel. The first among many verbTV programs in development will be Season 3 of “2 Minute Drill,” a reality TV competition created and hosted by Mr. Meltzer, Seasons 1 and 2 of which are currently available for viewing on the Bloomberg Television Network and Amazon Prime Video. Every episode of 2 Minute Drill features five entrepreneurs competing for $50,000 in cash and prizes with only two minutes each to persuade a panel of judges that their business pitch is the best. The judges/mentors, themselves successful entrepreneurs, provide insightful advice to help contestants strengthen their brands and pitches. Bringing the shoppable version of 2 Minute Drill exclusively to verbTV adds a new dimension to the entertainment experience, as viewers will now be able to participate in the program by purchasing the products and services offered by the contestants’ companies, among many other empowering interactions made possible by VERB’s state-of-the-art interactive video technology. In addition to 2 Minute Drill, Mr. Meltzer is expected to develop shoppable, interactive programs centered around e-sports as well as a shoppable version of Season 2 of Mr. Meltzer’s new TV show “Office Hours,” the first late-night entrepreneur talk show that features the best and brightest entrepreneurial minds from business, sports, and entertainment to talk about success, failure, and everything in between (Season 1 premiers on Bloomberg TV and Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 15, 2021).

“I am thrilled to work with Rory and Team Verb to be part of the force ushering in this exciting new evolution of online ecommerce, and deliver the true convergence of pure entertainment and shoppability,” states David Meltzer.

“I have worked directly with David as guest judge and mentor on 2 Minute Drill, and I am truly excited that he will be producing shoppable e-sports and business entertainment content for verbTV,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “David has a remarkable history of sports and business acumen, matched only by his extensive contacts and relationships in the sports, business and entertainment industries, all of which will serve as a basis for his content development initiatives. We expect this will be the first of many partnerships VERB will announce as we continue to build a library of shoppable programming for verbTV. Over the last several years, we have talked repeatedly about the forthcoming convergence of online shopping and entertainment, and our intention to be at the forefront that new paradigm. With verbTV, we are delivering on that promise. We believe these new innovations will create tremendous long-term value for our Company and for all our stakeholders as Verb becomes not only a significant force in the SaaS space, but a leader in live-selling e-commerce through Marketplace and verbTV.”

About David Meltzer

David Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. Considered one of the top esports entrepreneurs and investors, David is also a three-time international best-selling author, a Top 100 Business Coach, and host of the top entrepreneur podcast, The Playbook.

David is the Executive Producer of the Bloomberg and Amazon television series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur’s #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World’s Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich: The Legacy and Beyond the Secret, airing on Netflix. Additionally, he has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

His life’s mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing… VALUE. In all his content, and communication that’s exactly what you’ll receive. For the past 20 years, David has been providing free weekly trainings to empower others to empower others to be happy.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, VERB's applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbLIVE (an Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Shoppable Video and Webinar applications), verbCRM (a White-labelled Interactive Video-based Customer Relationship Management application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (an Interactive video and gamified Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). With 200 employees, the Company maintains offices in Newport Beach, California and American Fork, Utah.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

