Leading Industry Speakers to Present at Capital Link's 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum

3 Days – 21 Sessions – 90+ Speakers



SHIPPING – IS IT ALL GLITTER AND GOLD?

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will be hosting its 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum as a Digital Forum on Tuesday to Thursday, October 12 - 14, 2021 from 8:30am – 3:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with Nasdaq, , NYCEDC and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.

Registration is complimentary.

The Capital Link New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference with a double objective:

To provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping, energy and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Also, to address critical topics of the industry such as regulation, technology, innovation and more.

To showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to [email protected]

Traditionally the event is held at The Metropolitan Club and welcomes global industry leaders and top-level delegates. The digital format of the event allows for an even larger speaker and delegate roster and caliber.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Mrs. Diane Farrell, Acting Under Secretary and Deputy Under Secretary for International Trade - U.S. Department of Commerce

Acting Under Secretary and Deputy Under Secretary for International Trade - Mrs. Kelly Speakes-Backman, Acting Assistant Secretary, Principal Deputy Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy - Department of Energy

Acting Assistant Secretary, Principal Deputy Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy - Mr. Daniel D. Maffei, Chairman - Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)



FEATURED PANEL: “SHIPPING - IS IT ALL GLITTER & GOLD?

Moderator: Mr. Theodore Jadick, Managing Director, CEO & President - DNB Markets; Conference Chairman

Panelists:

Dr. John Coustas, CEO - Danaos Corporation

CEO Mr. Robert Bugbee, President - ENETI Inc & Scorpio Tankers Inc.

President Mr. Paul Wogan, CEO – GasLog

CEO Mr. Petros Pappas, CEO - Star Bulk Carriers

CEO Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, CEO - Tsakos Energy Navigation; Chairman - INTERTANKO 2014-2018



1x1 Discussions with:

Mr. Bing Chen , President & Chief Executive Officer - Atlas Corp.

President & Chief Executive Officer - Mr. Nikolai Kolesnikov , Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - Sovcomflot

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - Ms. Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and CEO - Navios Maritime Partners



REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:

http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021NYmaritime/

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today. This event will be held digitally, for a second year in a row, as conditions do not permit otherwise.

The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' earnings. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.

Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.

Forum highlights:

Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format

Latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more can be viewed on demand or saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience

Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls





PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:

Container Shipping Sector

Dry Bulk Shipping Sector

LPG Shipping Sector

LNG Shipping Sector

Crude Oil Tanker Shipping Sector

Product Tanker Shipping Sector

Analyst Panel



INDUSTRY TOPICS: ADDRESS

Shipping - Is It All Glitter & Gold?

Keynote Address - Creating and Sustaining American Leadership in The Transition to A Global Clean Energy Economy

- Creating and Sustaining American Leadership in The Transition to A Global Clean Energy Economy Industry Preparedness for Cop26 and Its Aftermath

The New Landscape of Bank Finance for Shipping

Spotlight On Atlas Corporation - 1x1 Discussion

Expanding The Research & Investor Universe for Shipping - Research & Trading Platforms - Social media - Financial & Industry Blogs

Opening Keynote Remarks – U.S. Administration Priorities & Policies in International Trade

– U.S. Administration Priorities & Policies in International Trade A New Era for Global Commerce & Trade

Spotlight On Sovcomflot - 1x1 Discussion

Charting Corporate Strategy in A Fast-Changing World - Panel to Discuss Strategies on Diversification, Fleet Renewal, Capital Allocation

Capital Markets Panel

The Surge in Spac Ipos - Plenty of Capital Looking for Deals

Spotlight On Navios Maritime Partners - 1x1 Discussion

Sustainability - As A Core Business Strategy

Addressing Global Supply Chain Disruptions

Keynote Address – Global Supply Chain Disruptions

PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES – 45 COMPANIES

Advent Technologies

Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Atlas Corporation (Seaspan) (:ATCO)

BW Epic Kosan

BW LPG

Capital Product Partners

Columbia Shipmanagement Ltd.

C Transport Maritime

D'Amico International Shipping

Danaos Corporation

Dorian LPG Ltd.(:LPG)

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eneti Inc. (:NETI)

Eurodry Ltd.

Euronav

Euroseas Ltd.

Flex LNG

Frontline

GasLog Partners LP

GasLog Ltd.

Genco Shipping & Trading

Global Ship Lease

Golar LNG

Golden Ocean ( GOGL , Financial)

Financial) Good Bulk

Grindrod Shipping Holdings

Hafnia

International Seaways (:INSW)

Klaveness Combination Carriers

Kuehne + Nagel

Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center

Maran Gas Maritime

MSC Group

MPC Container Ships

Navios Maritime Partners (:NMM)

Pacific Basin

Pyxis Takers Inc.

Ridgebury Tankers

Safe Bulkers

Scorpio Tankers (:STNG)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings

Sovcomflot

Star Bulk Carriers ( SBLK , Financial)

Financial) TORM ( TRMD , Financial)

Financial) Tsakos Energy Navigation (:TNP)



TARGET AUDIENCE

The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ • NYCEDC • The Port Authority of NY & NJ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL • EY

GLOBAL SPONSORS: Berenberg • Citi • Clyde & Co • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel LLP • Wartsila • Watson Farley & Williams

SPONSORS: Advent Technologies • Arctic Securities • CIT • Clarksons Platou Securities • H.C. Wainwright & Co. • ICBC Leasing • MAXIM Group •Stifel • TUFTON

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Capital Product Partners L.P. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Danaos • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Eneti • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. • GENCO Shipping and Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways • MPC Container Ships • Navios Maritime Partners • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Sovcomflot • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • TORM

SPEAKER COCKTAIL RECEPTION: The Liberian Registry • Lloyd’s Register

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) • Chamber of Shipping of America • International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) • NYMAR • The Mission to Seafarers • The International Propeller Club of the U.S. • SEA – LNG • WLPGA

MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • All About Shipping UK • Athens – Macedonian News Agency • Baird Maritime • CLIP News • Marine Circle • Port News • Ship Management International • World Oils

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021NYmaritime/index.html

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at [email protected] or + 1 212 661 7566