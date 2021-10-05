Logo
Clinical experts establish first-ever global consensus for the appropriate use of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) in peripheral vascular disease interventions

Marketwired
Oct 05, 2021
October 5, 2021

  • First global analysis of IVUS by interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and vascular surgery experts in peripheral vascular disease (PVD) interventions
  • Consensus results shared at IVUS symposium by Smith Center of Outcomes Research during VIVA

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and IVUS solutions, today announced that a worldwide committee of 40 cross-specialty medical experts achieved the first-ever consensus for the appropriate use of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) in peripheral vascular disease (PVD) interventions. The new consensus and recommendations for use of IVUS aim to improve quality care in PVD and are based on evidence, expert practice standards, and clinical experience.

“The results of the cross-specialty expert consensus demonstrate strong support for the use of IVUS during peripheral interventions,” said Eric A. Secemsky, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Boston USA. “Future efforts need to focus on improving IVUS implementation into clinical practice and streamlining procedural workflow to help improve our patient outcomes.”

As part of Philips’ peripheral vascular portfolio, IVUS provides the visualization and guidance essential for the optimal diagnosis and treatment of patients. Using a miniaturized ultrasound transducer mounted on the tip of a catheter, it captures real-time, high-resolution images inside the vessel. IVUS imaging enables physicians to formulate patient-specific treatment plans and confirm therapy results.

Today, healthcare providers’ use of IVUS in PVD interventions is not standardized and is therefore inconsistent. The new appropriate-use expert consensus may help establish global standards of care to adopt into guidelines and improve quality care in PVD.

To achieve consensus, the broad, multi-disciplinary, global experts used a rigorous methodology. They conducted a systematic and comprehensive review of key clinical IVUS scenarios and decision-making processes before voting as world experts in the field. The results were shared at a special symposium during Vascular Interventional Advances (VIVA) 2021 (Las Vegas, USA, 5-7 October). Through this method, experts established clinical consensus to identify optimal use of IVUS and potential gaps to set a standard across clinical specialties and drive positive outcomes for patients.

"We commend these global, cross-specialty experts, on their commitment to identifying the appropriate uses of IVUS to standardize procedures in order to improve outcomes for peripheral vascular patients worldwide,” said Chris Landon, Senior Vice President and General Manager Image Guided Therapy Devices at Philips. “This expert consensus sets a precedent on how patients are managed and supports Philips’ commitment to evidence-based medical guidelines as part of our pursuit of better patient outcomes, enhanced patient and staff experiences, and lower cost of care.”

Philips is the global leader in IVUS solutions which are part of the company’s comprehensive portfolio of systems, smart devices, software, and services for peripheral vascular disease with the objective of helping clinicians decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient during their procedure.

Joost Maltha
Philips Global Press Office
Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116
Email: [email protected]

Fabienne van der Feer
Philips Image Guided Therapy
Tel: + 31 622 698 001
E-mail: [email protected]

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

