Fullstack Academy and Utah State University Partner to Bring More Tech Training to the State

Fullstack Academy, a national tech education provider, today announced it has partnered with Utah State University (USU) to bring tech training bootcamps specializing in coding, cybersecurity, data analytics, and DevOps to the state. The live-online Utah State Tech Bootcamps will equip students with the skills needed to fill well-paying, in-demand tech jobs in the region.

With nearly+8%2C200+tech+businesses+across+Utah%2C including Overstock.com, Ancestry.com, Instructure, and Qualtrics, the state is an attractive location for both tech startups and expansions. In fact, the greater Salt Lake City area was recently dubbed “Silicon Slopes,” and is seen as an emerging force in the technology sector, further supported by the expansion of tech giants like Adobe, Facebook, eBay, and Microsoft in the region.

“Utah’s tech market has erupted over the last few years, and as companies continue to invest in the area it’s critical that we meet the demand for skilled tech professionals,” said Mogan+Subramaniam%2C+President+of+Fullstack+Academy. “USU’s exceptional reputation for student support, accessibility, diversity, and inclusion aligns with our mission at Fullstack to transform lives and communities by teaching technologies that power the future. We are excited to team up with USU to help narrow the region’s skills gap by offering additional educational opportunities for those interested in a tech career.”

A projected 6,375 net new tech-related jobs in Utah are expected this year, according to the Cyberstates+2021 report from CompTIA, the leading nonprofit association for the global IT industry. That 4.2% growth rate is the highest of any state. The Cyberstates report also anticipates Utah tech occupation growth to jump 27% by 2030.

“For 25 years, USU has brought digital education to more than 150,000 students across the country and beyond. The Utah State Tech Bootcamps will enable us to further expand our learning opportunities to improve the knowledge and skills of working adults, and open more doors to foster diversity and inclusion in Utah’s tech community,” said Kevin Shanley, Director of USU Online and Continuing Education. “Partnering with Fullstack Academy allows us to offer individuals, regardless of their professional or tech background, a proven and accelerated training program that prepares them to enter Utah’s emerging tech workforce.”

The 26-week bootcamps do not require USU enrollment and will begin accepting applications in 2022. Fullstack Academy will offer scholarships for USU alumni, students, employees, and active military or veterans. Those interested can complete an interest+form to be notified when applications open.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity, data analytics, and DevOps bootcamps at its New York City campus and online. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women+ students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. Fullstack Academy is a part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About Utah State University

Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved from a small agricultural college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving, multi-campus research university known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership. Utah State is a premier student-centered land-grant and space-grant university that fosters the principle that academics come first by cultivating diversity of thought and culture, and by serving the public through learning, discovery and engagement.

