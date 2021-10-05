Logo
PAOG To Build On CBD Business Through Acquisition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANDUSKY, OH, Oct. 5, 2021

SANDUSKY, OH, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced the company is actively exploring merger and acquisition opportunities targeted at expanding the company's product line and accelerating revenue growth.

The company recently announced initiating production on its first line of CBD nutraceuticals and being on track to generate its first revenue this year, in 2021, since entering the CBD market sector.

PAOG is developing CBD pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals from its intellectual property associated with a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion, and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

PAOG plans to distribute its nutraceuticals through North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USMJ). PAOG has also entered into a marketing partnership with Puraiton, Inc. (PURA).

PAOG's CBD nutraceutical developments stem from the company's long-term CBD pharmaceutical initiative built on a CBD intellectual property acquisition from Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals (NOUV).

PAOG's merger and acquisition objective is to complement its existing CBD intellectual property while diversifying its product production opportunity and accelerating the potential for rapid revenue growth.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN29645&sd=2021-10-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paog-to-build-on-cbd-business-through-acquisition-301393079.html

SOURCE PAO Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN29645&Transmission_Id=202110051022PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN29645&DateId=20211005
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

