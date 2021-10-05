Mid Penn Bank Named Best Small Bank in Pennsylvania on Newsweek's list of America's Best Banks

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank (Mid Penn), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ( MPB), has been named Best Small Bank in Pennsylvania by Newsweek on their America’s Best Banks list for 2022.



A weekly news magazine with global circulation for more than 80 years, Newsweek publishes an annual list of Best Banks rankings. According to Newsweek’s website, the list evaluates more than 2,500 FDIC-insured financial institutions and considers more than 30 criteria in the decision. These factors include the overall health of the bank, customer service performance, responsiveness, product and service offerings, interest rates and fee structures.

“We are tremendously proud of this recognition that reflects on our long-standing commitment to providing the highest quality banking experience. We hire and cultivate dedicated professionals who focus on deploying safe and feature-rich products on refined delivery platforms that solve for our customer’s needs,” said Rory Ritrievi, President and CEO of Mid Penn. “I sincerely thank all of our customers, our incredible team of employees, and our partners in the community for contributing to our success and this recognition.”

The full list of Newsweek’s Best Banks and a description of the ranking methodology is available at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-banks-2022/best-small-banks-state .

