Video River Networks is pleased to unveils New Company Name: Tytan Cybernetics Incorporated

TORRANCE, CA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video River Networks “the Company” ( NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), a technologically innovative Electric Vehicle and Battery holding company, proudly unveils new Company Name: Tytan Cybernetics Incorporated.



“The rate of expansive growth of the Company developing Electric Vehicles, Drones, with Fintech and Crypto Divisions, has inspired us to rename the Company Tytan Cybernetics Incorporated to reflect our evolution as an emerging powerhouse in innovative technologies. Tytan Cybernetics captures our commitment to fueling state-of-the-art advancements in active growth sectors for years into the future.” CEO Frank Igwealor.

As the Company processes the formal transition to Tytan Cybernetics, the Company will refer to its name as Tytan Cybernetics/Video River Networks in the near future to allow our clients, Shareholders and the Community time to adjust to the new name.

For more information, please join the Shareholder Conference Call scheduled for Friday, October 8th at 2pm PST on Zoom. The link will be posted on the official company Twitter account one hour before the call begins. Please email [email protected] for additional information.

About Tytan Cybernetics/Video River Networks

Tytan Cybernetics/Video River Networks is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology company whose focus is to develop and bring to market the next generation of high-performance state-of-the-art Electric Vehicles. The company’s current and expanding technology portfolio includes Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, with businesses and operations in North America and Asia. With a commitment to revolutionary technology, Tytan Cybernetics/Video River Networks is in the process of cultivating innovative technologies to enhance consumer’s experience.

For more information, please check the latest updates on the company's Twitter account https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

About Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor

With a passion for building businesses by the community for the community, Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor is committed to the realization of technological and social inventions that benefit society and empower the less-privileged. With a focus on diversity and social-entrepreneurship, CEO Frank devotes his time to developing businesses that empower the less-privileged to become financially self-sufficient, “realizing the humanity of tomorrow begins with the dreams of today”.

