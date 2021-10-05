Logo
Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company"), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.Benzinga-NYC.jpg

The presentation will provide an overview of the Company's strategy to expand its business by organic growth and acquisitions of synergistic and often undercapitalized assets existing today in the Cannabis industry.

MCOA Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Presentation Details:

  • Presentation: Friday, October 15, 2021
  • Time: 9:30 am Eastern Time
  • Register: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/october-2021/#who-attends
  • The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America returns for a 2-Day Hybrid Event on October 14-15. The event features live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

Marijuana Company of America is a diversified holding company with a focus on acquisitions, operations, and investments throughout the cannabis industry. The Company's current operations include cDistro Distributor and hempSMART™ premium brand of hemp-based CBD (legal cannabidiol) products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

[email protected]
[email protected]
888-777-4362

SOURCE: Marijuana Company of America, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666761/Marijuana-Company-of-America-Inc-to-Present-at-Benzinga-Cannabis-Capital-Conference

