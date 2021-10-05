Affluence Corporation Announces Entry into $7.6 Billion Biomedical Waste Market Through Acquisition of Saamarthya

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Affluence Corporation Announces Entry into $7.6 Billion Biomedical Waste Market Through Acquisition of Saamarthya

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Smart Cities, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the company has signed a "Letter of Intent" to acquire Saamarthya Management Consultancy P Ltd, India enabling entry into the exploding $7.6 Billion Biomedical space with an innovative IoT solution. Saamarthya is a premier organization operating as an accelerator supporting multiple start-ups and owns the intellectual property rights or exclusive distribution rights to multiple businesses that have developed leading edge technologies in the IoT space. This acquisition enhances Affluence's commitment to building a world class IoT and 5G company.

"The acquisition of Saamarthya will enable us to continue to build on our strategy of developing a strong portfolio of products and value-added services in the IoT space that are aligned with business opportunities arising due to increasing adoption of IoT solutions in global markets," said James E. Honan, Jr., Affluence's Global CEO. "The initial technology that we will bring to market is an IoT based Biomedical Waste Management and Bar Code solution that employs multiple IoT Technologies including an ERP solution which is deployed to control and monitor of end-to-end management and collection of transportation, treatment, and disposal of biomedical waste generated at Healthcare Establishments (HCE) such as hospitals, polyclinics and labs. This solution is already implemented in 10 of the 275 operators in India covering more than 40,000 HCE's and efficiently manages the entire cycle of collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of biomedical waste. Our pro-forma revenue estimates for next year based on our current installed base is approximately $3 million. Further discussions are underway for implementation with the remaining operators across India and we are forecasting penetration into 100 of the 275 operators in India by the end of 2022 as well as in other geographies," said Honan.

"The global biomedical waste management market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% per year and will be $12.8 billion by 2030," said Avinash Bector, President & CEO, Affluence Corp for Asia & Africa markets. "Government agencies throughout the globe are issuing new mandates for biomedical waste management. This IoT solution is a ground breaking technological approach which is unlike anything currently on the market and is already in use and gaining more acceptance everyday. In addition to the biomedical waste management solution, we are very excited about the other IoT solutions that Saamarthya brings which address other large market segments and we plan to roll out more of them by the end of 2021," said Bector.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on edge computing and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet.

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

About Saamarthya Management Consultancy P. Ltd.

Saamarthya is operating in India as an "ACCELERATOR" enabling scaling up of Startups and existing businesses in Industrial IoT space. Mentoring and Guidance includes - Refining concepts and aligning them with present and future Industry needs and facilitating industry & investment tie ups enabling business expansion

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at 720-295-6409.

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666812/Affluence-Corporation-Announces-Entry-into-76-Billion-Biomedical-Waste-Market-Through-Acquisition-of-Saamarthya

img.ashx?id=666812

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment