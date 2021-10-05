Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Contract from Colorado Springs Schools for District-Wide Audio/Visual Installation

Large School District in Colorado Serves 55 Schools and 30,000 Students

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract with Colorado Springs Schools for district-wide audio/visual installation.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Contracts such as these represent reoccurring purchase orders and revenue throughout the next several months and are a great testament to Galaxy's ability to grow its representation and reputation. The district represents several schools and we will be moving forward quickly with contractual numbers to support their schools installation needs. As we know the actual financial representation of each order, we will make subsequent announcements."

Located centrally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, District 11 represents the headquarters of the city, including 55 schools as well as alternative education opportunities, and its near 30,000 students.

Each District 11 school is focused on continuous improvement of student achievement, providing a safe learning environment for students and staff, making the most effective and efficient use of resources, working collaboratively with parents, and offering the best quality education in the state of Colorado to the 21st century student.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

