Cisco Elevates Inclusivity and Collaboration at WebexOne

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Founder & CEO of Spanx Sarah Blakely, Astronaut and Space for Art Foundation co-founder Nicole Stott, first African-American mission pilot on the Inspiration4 all-civilian orbital space mission Dr. Sian Proctor, along with Cisco leaders, partners and customers among the speakers

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced keynote speakers and luminaries for WebexOne, the industry's leading collaboration event taking place on October 26-28, 2021. The complimentary virtual event will empower organizations to succeed in hybrid work and customer experiences. Executives from top Webex customers and partners as well as inspiring guest speakers will offer personal insights into the importance of elevating people, communities and organizations to unlock potential.

WebexOne_Logo.jpg

Olympian Simon Biles, Founder & CEO of Spanx Sarah Blakely, among the speakers at this year's WebexOne event

WHO: The multiday event will focus on Cisco's vision for hybrid work and events, as well as the latest Webex and customer experience innovations.

  • Inspiring Keynote Speakers: Viewers will not want to miss special appearances and fireside chats with this year's featured speakers:
    • Founder & CEO of Spanx Sarah Blakely
    • Astronaut and Space for Art Foundation co-founder Nicole Stott
    • Geoscientist and mission pilot for the Inspiration4 all-civilian orbital space mission Dr. Sian Proctor
  • Cisco Leaders: Elevating people, communities and organizations through technology is the core focus of all keynotes and learning sessions during WebexOne 2021. CEO Chuck Robbins, EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer Fran Katsoudas, EVP and GM of Collaboration and Security Jeetu Patel, and more will take the stage to discuss hybrid work, customer experiences in addition to highlighting key wins and innovations.
  • 30+ Customer Speakers: Webex partners and customers, including AT&T, Broadcom, CDK, Chipotle, JLL, Rogers Communications, T-Mobile, and more will take the stage to talk about their Webex use cases and how they are continuing to thrive in this era of work.
  • Thought Leaders & Partners: Thought leaders Gretchen Rubin (best-selling author and podcast host) and Daniel Goleman, Ph. D. (psychologist and best-selling author), plus Webex partners, including spokespeople from Smartsheet, Miro, Mural and Smartsheet, join WebexOne 2021 to provide their insight on technology, customer experience and hybrid work.

WHAT: WebexOne will offer inspiring and informative content for all, with six breakout tracks focused on hybrid work and customer experience, including more than 30 broadcast sessions designed for IT Decision Makers, IT Admins, Developers, Facilities, End Users, Customer Success Managers, Event Managers, CIOs, CTOs, CHROs, CMOs and CXOs. Attendees will have the opportunity to tailor their own event experience event to best meet their needs. Webex will also announce its annual WebexOne Customer and Partner Award winners

WHEN: Americas on October 26-27 at 8am PDT; EMEA on October 27-28 at 10am BST; Asia Pacific on October 27-28 at 8:30am IST

WHERE: Register to join the free virtual event here.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco
Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

Cisco_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF28218&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-elevates-inclusivity-and-collaboration-at-webexone-301392576.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF28218&Transmission_Id=202110051100PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF28218&DateId=20211005
