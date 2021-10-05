Kidde Celebrates NFPA Fire Prevention Week "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety" Campaign

PR Newswire

MEBANE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 95 years, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has raised fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week, held annually the first week of October. This year's theme, "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety," is especially important as Americans spend more time working, studying or recreating in their homes. In support of this vital initiative, Kidde is proud to offer helpful alarm tips and information as part of Carrier's Healthy Homes Program. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

On average, most people spend 90% of their time indoors and a typical American spends 65% of their time in the home1, which is why Carrier's Healthy Homes Program is critical to raising awareness and education on the subject of indoor air quality, health and safety in the home. According to the NFPA, working smoke alarms help to reduce the risk of home fire deaths by 55%. In fact, a study commissioned by Kidde revealed that working smoke alarms double the chance of successful survival. Once a fire starts, occupants have approximately two minutes to escape and being familiar with alarm sounds and taking appropriate action is imperative.

To help families stay safe and have confidence in their home safety, Kidde shares the following tips:

Learn the sounds of safety. Alarm sounds can easily be mistaken for nuisance alarms when it may be sending another, more urgent message. Become acquainted with your alarm-specific user guide so you are prepared to act quickly. While alarm codes – chirps and beeps – vary from model to model, a general guide for Kidde alarms is: 1 chirp (or beep) + a pause : indicates a trouble condition. This is often a signal to replace the battery but can also indicate other issues. 2 chirps (or beep) + a pause : is an end-of-life or "replacement" chirp. It's time to replace the entire alarm, not just the batteries. 3 beeps repeating : the alarm senses smoke from a fire. Take emergency action 4 beeps repeating : the alarm senses carbon monoxide present (smoke and CO combination or standalone CO models only). Take emergency action.

Alarm sounds can easily be mistaken for nuisance alarms when it may be sending another, more urgent message. Become acquainted with your alarm-specific user guide so you are prepared to act quickly. While alarm codes – chirps and beeps – vary from model to model, a general guide for Kidde alarms is: Test smoke alarms weekly. A working smoke alarm doubles the chance of successful escape. Test alarms weekly to ensure they're fully operational.

A working smoke alarm doubles the chance of successful escape. Test alarms weekly to ensure they're fully operational. Check coverage areas. The NFPA recommends a minimum of one smoke alarm on every level of your home, one in every bedroom and one outside sleeping areas such as hallways. For dual protection, consider installing combination alarms that feature both smoke and CO sensors.

The NFPA recommends a minimum of one smoke alarm on every level of your home, one in every bedroom and one outside sleeping areas such as hallways. For dual protection, consider installing combination alarms that feature both smoke and CO sensors. Replace smoke alarms after 10 years. Every smoke alarm – hardwired or battery only – needs replacement at 10 years of age. If you do not know the date of installation, a simple workaround is to check the manufacturing date on the back of the alarm and add 10 years.

"While you're learning the sounds of safety, make sure to practice escape plans. Families should know how to escape the home in case of an emergency," said Sharon Cooksey, Fire Safety Educator at Kidde. "When escape planning, remember the 2s: Know 2 ways out of every room, practice 2 times per year and 2 times of the day —daytime and nighttime. And don't forget to include pets too!"

Kidde celebrates the mission of the NFPA in promoting important safety messages. For more information about Fire Prevention Week or the "Learn the Sounds of Safety" campaign, please visit nfpa.org/fpw. For more information and lifesaving tips, visit kidde.com.

About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been keeping the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit kidde.com or follow @KiddeSafety, and on Facebook and Instagram.

1 Allen, J. G., et al. Homes for Health: 36 Expert Tips to Make Your Home a Healthier Home.

https://homes.forhealth.org/36-expert-tips/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kidde-celebrates-nfpa-fire-prevention-week-learn-the-sounds-of-fire-safety-campaign-301392790.html

SOURCE Kidde