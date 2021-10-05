Logo
Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL;ADILW) ("Adial" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually this week, October 5 - 8, 2021. William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer and President of Adial Pharmaceuticals, will present at the conference.

Adial is scheduled to present today, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay: here. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman / Natalya Rudman
Tel: 212-671-1021
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666832/Adial-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present-at-Microcap-Rodeos-Fall-Harvest--Best-Ideas-from-the-Buy-Side-on-Tuesday-October-5-2021

