3 David Rolfe Stocks Retreat to Near 52-Week Lows

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

3 David Rolfe Stocks Retreat to Near 52-Week Lows

Some of the guru's picks are on sale while most of his portfolio gains

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Oct 05, 2021

Summary

  • Verizon, AT&T and Bristol-Myers Squibb present buying opportunities.
Article's Main Image

As we head into the final quarter of 2021, a handful of

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)’s holdings are potential buying opportunities currently.

With the market continuing to attempt to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic amid new strains like the delta variant, as well as geopolitical turmoil, supply chain disruptions and natural disasters impacting the economy, three stocks in Wedgewood Partners’ equity portfolio have dived.

The S&P 500 Index, however, has gained around 17.75% year to date and has more than doubled from the low reached when the full effects of the pandemic hit on March 23, 2020.

1445402824924991488.svg

The guru's St. Louis-based firm approaches potential investments with the mindset of a business owner, analyzing a handful of undervalued companies that have a dominant product or service, consistent earnings, revenue and dividend growth, are highly profitable and have strong management teams.

His equity portfolio consisted of 40 stocks as of the three months ended June 30, which was valued at $690 million. Most of the holdings have gained this year, with only one of the top 20 positions declining.

1445403277804965888.png

As of Tuesday, the three stocks that have collapsed to near their lowest prices in a year were Verizon Communications Inc. (

VZ, Financial), AT&T Inc. (T, Financial) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY, Financial).

Verizon Communications

Shares of Verizon Communications (

VZ, Financial) tumbled 8.29% over the past year. After posting a small gain on Monday to close at $54.50, shares edged 0.37% higher on Tuesday morning. The stock is currently 1.44% above its annual low of $53.83.

1445405645929975808.png

Rolfe owns 16,000 shares of the company, reflecting 0.13% of his equity portfolio.

1445406345279836160.png

The New York-based telecommunications company has a $226.9 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $54.70 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-book ratio of 3.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

GuruFocus rated Verizon’s financial strength 3 out of 10. Despite issuing new long-term debt over the past three years, it is still at a manageable level as a result of adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 1.42 warns it is in distress, however, and could be at risk of going bankrupt. Value creation is occurring, though, as the weighted average cost of capital is overshadowed by the return on invested capital.

Although the operating margin is in decline, the company’s profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating as a result of strong returns on equity, assets and capital outperforming a majority of competitors. Verizon is also supported by a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9, meaning business conditions are typical for a stable company, and a predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Verizon,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 3.84% of its outstanding shares. Pioneer Investments, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies also have significant positions in the stock.

AT&T

AT&T’s (

T, Financial) shares have fallen 4.43% over the past year. After seeing a small decline on Monday to close at $27.26, shares were up 0.53% on Tuesday morning. The stock is currently 3.72% above its yearly low of $26.35.

1445409111649816576.png

The investor owns 36,750 shares of the company, which represent 0.15% of his equity portfolio.

1445410031322271744.png

The telecom company, which is headquartered in Dallas, has a market cap of $195.18 billion; its shares were trading around $27.40 on Tuesday with a price-book ratio of 1.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

AT&T’s financial strength was rated 3 out of 10 by GuruFocus on the back of weak interest coverage and a low Altman Z-Score of 0.75, which warns of the possibility of bankruptcy.

The company’s profitability fared a bit better, scoring a 6 out of 10 rating on the back of a strong operating margin. Its returns, however, are negative and underperform a majority of industry peers. AT&T also has a low Piotroski F-Score of 3, indicating business conditions are in poor shape, while declines in revenue per share over the past five years have resulted in the one-star predictability rank being on watch.

With a 0.13% stake, Pioneer Investments is AT&T’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include the

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio).

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (

BMY, Financial) have recovered 0.69% recently after declining over the past year. Recording a small loss on Monday to close at $58.93, shares rose 1.15% on Tuesday morning. The stock is currently 4.43% above its annual low of $56.75.

1445416009790918656.png

Rolfe owns 5,625 shares of the company, accounting for 0.05% of his equity portfolio.

1445416984505225216.png

The New York-based biopharmaceutical company has a $132.26 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $59.61 on Tuesday with a price-book ratio of 3.6 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

GuruFocus rated Bristol-Myers Squibb’s financial strength 4 out of 10. As a result of issuing approximately $15.9 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, the company has weak interest coverage. In addition, the Altman Z-Score of 1.77 indicates it is under some pressure since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing.

The company’s profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating despite having a declining operating margin. Bristol-Myers Squibb also has negative returns that underperform a majority of competitors and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6. The one-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of recording losses in operating income over the past three years.

Dodge &Cox has the largest stake in Bristol-Myers with around 1.28% of its outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders are the

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Buffett, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm, Pioneer Investments, Hotchkis & Wiley, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio).

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment