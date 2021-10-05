3 David Rolfe Stocks Retreat to Near 52-Week Lows

As we head into the final quarter of 2021, a handful of David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)’s holdings are potential buying opportunities currently.

With the market continuing to attempt to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic amid new strains like the delta variant, as well as geopolitical turmoil, supply chain disruptions and natural disasters impacting the economy, three stocks in Wedgewood Partners’ equity portfolio have dived.

The S&P 500 Index, however, has gained around 17.75% year to date and has more than doubled from the low reached when the full effects of the pandemic hit on March 23, 2020.

The guru's St. Louis-based firm approaches potential investments with the mindset of a business owner, analyzing a handful of undervalued companies that have a dominant product or service, consistent earnings, revenue and dividend growth, are highly profitable and have strong management teams.

His equity portfolio consisted of 40 stocks as of the three months ended June 30, which was valued at $690 million. Most of the holdings have gained this year, with only one of the top 20 positions declining.

As of Tuesday, the three stocks that have collapsed to near their lowest prices in a year were Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ, Financial), AT&T Inc. ( T, Financial) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY, Financial).

Verizon Communications

Shares of Verizon Communications ( VZ, Financial) tumbled 8.29% over the past year. After posting a small gain on Monday to close at $54.50, shares edged 0.37% higher on Tuesday morning. The stock is currently 1.44% above its annual low of $53.83.

Rolfe owns 16,000 shares of the company, reflecting 0.13% of his equity portfolio.

The New York-based telecommunications company has a $226.9 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $54.70 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-book ratio of 3.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

GuruFocus rated Verizon’s financial strength 3 out of 10. Despite issuing new long-term debt over the past three years, it is still at a manageable level as a result of adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 1.42 warns it is in distress, however, and could be at risk of going bankrupt. Value creation is occurring, though, as the weighted average cost of capital is overshadowed by the return on invested capital.

Although the operating margin is in decline, the company’s profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating as a result of strong returns on equity, assets and capital outperforming a majority of competitors. Verizon is also supported by a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9, meaning business conditions are typical for a stable company, and a predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Verizon, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 3.84% of its outstanding shares. Pioneer Investments, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies also have significant positions in the stock.

AT&T

AT&T’s ( T, Financial) shares have fallen 4.43% over the past year. After seeing a small decline on Monday to close at $27.26, shares were up 0.53% on Tuesday morning. The stock is currently 3.72% above its yearly low of $26.35.

The investor owns 36,750 shares of the company, which represent 0.15% of his equity portfolio.

The telecom company, which is headquartered in Dallas, has a market cap of $195.18 billion; its shares were trading around $27.40 on Tuesday with a price-book ratio of 1.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

AT&T’s financial strength was rated 3 out of 10 by GuruFocus on the back of weak interest coverage and a low Altman Z-Score of 0.75, which warns of the possibility of bankruptcy.

The company’s profitability fared a bit better, scoring a 6 out of 10 rating on the back of a strong operating margin. Its returns, however, are negative and underperform a majority of industry peers. AT&T also has a low Piotroski F-Score of 3, indicating business conditions are in poor shape, while declines in revenue per share over the past five years have resulted in the one-star predictability rank being on watch.

With a 0.13% stake, Pioneer Investments is AT&T’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio).

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb ( BMY, Financial) have recovered 0.69% recently after declining over the past year. Recording a small loss on Monday to close at $58.93, shares rose 1.15% on Tuesday morning. The stock is currently 4.43% above its annual low of $56.75.

Rolfe owns 5,625 shares of the company, accounting for 0.05% of his equity portfolio.

The New York-based biopharmaceutical company has a $132.26 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $59.61 on Tuesday with a price-book ratio of 3.6 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

GuruFocus rated Bristol-Myers Squibb’s financial strength 4 out of 10. As a result of issuing approximately $15.9 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, the company has weak interest coverage. In addition, the Altman Z-Score of 1.77 indicates it is under some pressure since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing.

The company’s profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating despite having a declining operating margin. Bristol-Myers Squibb also has negative returns that underperform a majority of competitors and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6. The one-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of recording losses in operating income over the past three years.

Dodge &Cox has the largest stake in Bristol-Myers with around 1.28% of its outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders are the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Buffett, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm, Pioneer Investments, Hotchkis & Wiley, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio).