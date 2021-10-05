General Mills and Meijer Bring the Tailgate Home With First-Ever Virtual Tailgating Experience

General Mills is introducing a new way to be part of a tailgate with the launch of the very first virtual “homegate” through its Tailgate Nation program. The new experience, created in partnership with Michigan-based retailer Meijer, brings the gameday excitement straight to fans at home, allowing college football and food enthusiasts to engage in the pre-game excitement of a tailgate through an interactive virtual kitchen and backyard, as well as a tailgate outside The Big House, the football stadium for the University of Michigan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005965/en/

General Mills is introducing a new way to tailgate with the launch of the virtual “homegate” through its Tailgate Nation program. The new experience, created in partnership with Michigan-based retailer Meijer, brings the gameday excitement straight to fans at home, allowing college football and food enthusiasts to engage in the pre-game excitement of a tailgate through an interactive virtual kitchen and backyard. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know that food is the centerpiece of a great tailgate, and whether you’re cheering on the players or are simply there to eat, we want fans to be inspired to create their own events, and make them feel part of that gameday excitement,” said Stephanie Larson, Shopper Marketing Senior Planner at General Mills. “As traditional tailgating experiences have shifted the past couple of seasons, we’re excited to bring a new way for fans to be part of the tailgate from home with the new Virtual Homegate.”

The virtual experience, created in partnership with experiential e-commerce platform Obsess, lets college football fans and shoppers download tailgate-inspired recipes, watch videos, and test their college football rivalry knowledge with gameday quizzes. Users can browse and shop tailgating favorites from Meijer and General Mills brands, including Betty Crocker, Totinos, Chex, Chex Mix, Old El Paso, Gardettos, Bugles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios, Nature Valley and Cheerios Oat Crunch.

“Entertaining, immersive virtual stores are the future of shopping, offering brands in every category a way to engage and build strong, long-lasting relationships with their customers,” said Neha Singh, Founder and CEO of Obsess. “We’re thrilled to partner with General Mills to make shopping for and preparing delicious game-day snacks and meals easy, fun and interactive. Younger shoppers who have grown up with videogames and esports are especially drawn to brands and products they can interact with online in real time, but this interactive virtual tailgate and homegate experience is one that can be enjoyed by everyone from college football fans to families and foodies.”

Tailgate Nation is a signature program from General Mills that brings gameday traditions, food and support for favorite college football teams to fans across the country. Tailgate Nation will also show up in Meijer stores in Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Wisconsin, with several General Mills brands and products featured at stores throughout the college football season in honor of #TailgateNation.

Shoppers who purchase four participating General Mills products and submit their receipt by December 11th will receive a $50 off code to Fanatics.com1. Visit the official Tailgate Nation website for full offer details, participating products and terms and conditions. The Virtual Tailgate Nation Experience is open now until October 16.

To kick off your Virtual Homegate, visit https%3A%2F%2Fexperience.meijer.com%2Fvirtual-tailgatenation and to learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwearetailgatenation.com%2F or visit Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Obsess, Inc.

Obsess is a leading experiential e-commerce platform that enables retailers to create immersive, branded, discovery-driven virtual stores on their websites. The mission of the company is to create the next-generation online shopping interface that transforms the thumbnail grid into a visual, interactive, social and highly engaging experience. The company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit ObsessAR.com or email [email protected].

______________________

1 The Offer purchase period begins on 8/2/21 and ends on 12/11/21. The Offer submission period begins at 12:00 PM ET on 8/2/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 12/31/21 or when supplies are exhausted, whichever occurs first. Must be a legal resident of the 50 US/DC & at least 18 years old. To participate, purchase 4 qualifying General Mills products in the same transaction during the purchase period (“Qualifying Purchase”). Once verified, participant will be sent a $50 Fanatics Code (“Offer Item”) (est. value $50), while supplies last. Excludes tax and shipping, and Offer Item cannot be combined with other codes or offers. Limit: 1 Offer Item per person. A receipt may only be submitted 1 time during the Offer. If a receipt is submitted more than 1 time, it will be void. There are 27,000 Offer Items available in this Offer. Offer is first-come, first-served and while supplies last. Void where prohibited by law. Click here for a list of qualifying products and for full Terms and Conditions. Message and data rates may apply. Consent not a condition of purchase. Text HELP TAILGATE to 22639 for help. Text STOP TAILGATE to 22639 to cease messages. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or cancel the Offer at any time. Sponsor: General Mills Marketing, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005965/en/