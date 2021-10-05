Logo
Balfour Beatty Hosts Annual "Together Allies" Virtual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit for Global Diversity Awareness Month

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

In observance of Global Diversity Awareness Month, Balfour Beatty is hosting its first annual “Together Allies” conference dedicated to the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) commitment. The virtual summit takes place throughout October and includes a series of guest speakers and panel discussions on DE&I topics to further Balfour Beatty’s efforts towards a more inclusive workplace for its 4,300 employees nationwide.

This year’s summit theme is “The Power of Conversation” which conveys conversations are the catalyst to spur the actions that are necessary to fuel the progress of the company’s DE&I journey. To drive these vital and powerful conversations the event features highly-regarded keynote speakers and panelists, including Tanya Spencer, chief diversity officer at GE Gas Power, Joe Briggs, Esq., public policy counsel for the NFL Players Association, Adonica-Jo Wada, associate general counsel, privacy for Facebook, Maria S. Salinas, president and chief executive officer of Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and Kieth Cockrell, Bank of America president in Charlotte, N.C.

All Balfour Beatty employees have the opportunity to participate and learn from panel discussions led by the company’s employee affinity groups Connecting Women, Building PRIDE (People Respecting Inclusivity, Diversity and Equality), NOBLE (Network of Black Leaders and Executives), and Balfour Beatty’s newly named groups Somos, representing Hispanic/[email protected] teammates, and REGAL (Reinforcing Educating and Guiding Asian Leaders) representing Asian American Pacific Islander teammates. These sessions will cover topics including coming out in the workplace, the Black experience in corporate America, building allyship for women in the construction industry and more.

“Global Diversity Awareness Month is another opportunity to reinforce the business imperative of diversity, equity and inclusion and ensure that our company promotes safe and inclusive workplaces where everyone’s voice matters,” said Leon Blondin, Balfour Beatty chief executive officer. “Our Together Allies Summit theme focuses on our company’s commitment in providing safe spaces for transparent conversations to occur in order to gain a collective understanding and empathy. It is important to foster a collaborative buy-in to the actions that serve our teammates and company in the best way possible.”

In addition to hosting the Together Alliesvirtual summit, Balfour Beatty is an Associated+General+Contractor+%28AGC%29+Culture+of+CARE+pledge+member with over 100 companies nationwide to ensure workplaces are free from harassment, hazing and bullying. The pledge was designed to help contractors create a more welcoming workplace environment for team members, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, and provide tools and resources to help establish a caring culture.

Balfour Beatty’s Together Allies virtual DE&I summit begins with an opening keynote on Oct. 5 and concludes with a summit capstone on Oct. 26.

About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour+Beatty+plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005968/en/

