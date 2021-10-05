Logo
Marcus Hotels & Resorts Promotes Steve Hilton to Senior Vice President of Operations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The+Marcus+Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced the promotion of Steve Hilton to senior vice president of operations. In his new role, Hilton will be responsible for directing and overseeing operations at properties throughout the Marcus Hotels & Resorts portfolio, including the development and implementation of new systems, talent development and community engagement. Hilton previously served as managing director of the company’s Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District hotel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005982/en/

SteveHilton_Preferred.jpg

Steve Hilton, senior vice president of operations at Marcus Hotels & Resorts (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Steve to our corporate executive team,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “With over 30 years of hospitality management experience, Steve’s career accomplishments speak to his focus, dedication and integrity. Thanks to his leadership, Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District continues to lead the market in almost every metric. His commitment to excellence will continue to be a tremendous asset as Marcus Hotels & Resorts elevates its reputation for quality service across all of our properties.”

Hilton joined Marcus Hotels & Resorts in 2016 as general manager of Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District prior to its opening as a new full-service hotel. He led the property to many successes, including being named “Hotel of the Year” by Marriott International in 2019. He was promoted to managing director of the property in 2020. Prior to joining Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Hilton served as general manager at several hotels throughout the country.

“I am honored to work alongside such a talented team and continue my career at a highly reputable hotel management company,” said Hilton. “I’m looking forward to contributing to Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ growth and success as it continues to deliver extraordinary experiences to all who visit our properties.”

Hilton received an associate degree in hotel management from Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, North Carolina. He has also been honored with numerous industry awards for his leadership and property success. These awards include Hilton Hotels’ Connie Award, Embassy Suites Make a Difference Award and the Alice S. Marriott Community Service Award.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts owns and/or manages 19 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes premier food and beverage brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fmedia.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,091 screens at 88 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005982/en/

