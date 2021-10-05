OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Announces the UK Patent Acceptance for Its Revolutionary Mongoose External Firefighting Lance

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc ( ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. ILUS has already completed four acquisitions during this year and is in the final stages of completing 3 further acquisitions during the 4thquarter of 2021. The company’s first acquisition, FireBug, a firefighting equipment and emergency services vehicle manufacturer, which holds its own patented water mist firefighting nozzle technology, has now received the United Kingdom patent acceptance for its Mongoose external firefighting lance. This is the first successful step towards wider patent approval in the US and other key global markets for the groundbreaking technology.



ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said the following: “October is an incredibly busy acquisition month for ILUS as we close out our current phase of US acquisitions and go through the final administrative procedures for our major European deal, but it is important for our Shareholders to be aware that we are still pushing forward with product development, partnerships and sales growth. This UK patent acceptance for the Mongoose may seem like it pales in comparison to the recent and upcoming news, but it is crucial to the protection of our IP and our continued sales momentum. The Mongoose is a truly disruptive product for the firefighting industry, providing the safest, most cost-effective and practical method for tackling compartment fires. As the Mongoose was developed in the UK, the first step has been to obtain the UK patent approval and now we can shift attention to patent approval in the US and other key markets.”

Nick Link, CEO of ILUS, also commented with the following: “We have seen Mongoose sales steadily increase since acquiring FireBug in January. The third quarter saw several orders from India, the UK, and the Gulf Region, with orders coming from distributors selling onwards to fire services, airports, energy companies and global petrochemical giants. The UK patent acceptance for the Mongoose adds to our credibility in the markets where we are already selling, and it is a major step towards having the product patented globally. Although many have tried to copy our technology and failed dismally without the technical drawings and understanding of the manufacturing process, this patent still provides added comfort for our distributors and OEM partners, and it serves as a stamp of approval for our innovation. Following record breaking third quarter results alongside a strong deal flow, it’s great to see that the momentum we have with our acquisitions and sales progress is also evident within our product development.”

About FireBug and the Mongoose:

The manufacturer of the Mongoose external firefighting lance, FireBug, was acquired by ILUS in January 2021 and since then, the company has ramped up the development of its innovative and disruptive technology. The extensive FireBug product range is sold globally through a network of distributors and includes firefighting and rescue vehicles from small to large, a range of customized lightweight fire vehicle bodies built to order, UTV firefighting vehicles including electric UTV vehicle solutions, MistMax firefighting skid units, floating pumps and strainers, BacPac portable water mist fire suppression kits, MistNozzle water mist firefighting nozzles and finally, the Mongoose external firefighting lance, which is used primarily for the cooling and extinguishing of compartment fires.

Due to increased urbanisation and technological advancements, there has been a sharp increase in the occurrence of compartment fires in urban areas. A “compartment” fire is typically a fire that takes place in a room or enclosed structure but could also take place under the hood of a vehicle, a battery compartment, or aircraft fuselage. Firefighting in compartment fires carries a much greater risk than most typical fires. Placing firefighters in compartments at the height of the fire puts stresses on their bodies due to the extreme heat and associated physical exertion. Firefighters and victims could face temperatures of up to 1,300 °F, which means the optimal solution for tackling compartment fires is to do so remotely.

Traditionally, firefighters have often resorted to tactical venting actions to relieve any build-up of superheated fire gases. The breaking of windows near or ahead of the fire or the opening of roofs is often successful in achieving some relief from heat for crews working the interior of a structure. However, such a strategy may also lead to an event of extreme fire behaviour or rapid-fire development such as flashover or even an explosion when additional air feeds into the fire area. This sudden intensification of the fire may again overpower the hose line use and the firefighters or victims within a structure.

When fighting compartment fires with conventional firefighting nozzles, a technique has been developed which is aimed at cooling the super-heated fire gases in a compartment fire. This technique entails placing small amounts of water droplets into the overhead area of the fire using brief nozzle “pulsations”. This pulsing technique offers distinct advantages over traditional methods of directing a straight stream of water at the ceiling, but the amount of pulsing required is dependent on the room geometry and fire conditions. Whilst the pulsing technique is significantly more effective than traditional methods, it requires significant training and understanding to use this method effectively and safely. The risk of getting this technique wrong can be fatal – too little water will allow the fire to develop further and too much can be even more dangerous as it can increase the temperature drastically when the water converts to steam. The increased training requirement makes it difficult for volunteer fire brigades or less experienced firefighters to tackle compartment fires in a safe and effective manner using existing conventional technology.

As ILUS continues to disrupt the emergency services and rescue industry with innovative, game changing technology, it has developed a highly effective, safe and cost-effective approach to suppressing and extinguishing compartment fires. Using its revolutionary water mist technology, ILUS’ Mongoose external firefighting lance can be used to fight interior compartment fires from the exterior of the structure or room by piercing the firefighting lance through a small hole created in a door, window, wall, or ceiling using a drill or compartment entry tools (halligan tool, axe etc.). This allows firefighters to suppress the fire from a safer position whilst using thermal camera technology to monitor the heat within the compartment and enter once sufficiently cooled. FireBug’s patented low-pressure water mist technology is injected into the compartment through the external firefighting lance and delivers the compartment cooling capability without the risk of injecting too much water into the compartment which would otherwise cause the heat to rapidly increase. The Mongoose can cool a compartment fire from 1,300 °F to 200°F within 60 seconds.

The Mongoose delivers 40–50 micron water mist droplets covering a large surface area into a compartment, which rapidly cools the area, scrubs the smoke and suppresses the fire. The flow rate for the Mongoose is 13 GPM meaning that it has the potential to cool and suppress compartment fires with only 13 gallons of water. The Mongoose is completely unique in that it can operate on an existing fire truck on existing hose lines, without requiring a separate pump and hose reel. It can however also be deployed with FireBug’s MistMax pump solution on existing vehicles such as ILUS’ E-Raptor Electric Utility Vehicle, or smaller vehicles such as Pickup Trucks or other Utility Vehicles. Other industry solutions require a separate high-pressure pump, hose reel and often a dedicated vehicle whilst also requiring a chemical additive or agent to be added to the water in order for it to be effective in firefighting.

The Mongoose delivers significant advantages to firefighters globally. The Mongoose’s easy plug and play functionality enables quick fitting and use without the need for any additional engineering. Minimal training is required for Mongoose deployment with less crew required meaning that crew can focus on other urgent requirements simultaneously. In addition to the technology being deployed on existing vehicles with standard hose lines, it can even be deployed from a fire hydrant in certain scenarios. Unlike its competitors, the Mongoose can also be deployed on aerial ladders, making it possible for firefighters to use it for safe suppression of high-rise compartment fires. The Mongoose can be used with fresh or salt water, also making it ideal for marine environments and shipping container fires, which currently present a major challenge for the shipping industry. Finally, the lightweight and compact Mongoose can be stored on existing firefighting vehicles or on FireBug’s compact rapid response firefighting vehicles.

The Mongoose is the only product of its type globally. FireBug is currently promoting and selling the Mongoose primarily through distributors in the UK, Europe, Middle East, Asia, South America and Africa. The Mongoose will soon be on sale in the US through the distributor which ILUS has recently acquired. FireBug currently manufactures the Mongoose in the UK where capacity is currently being scaled up from 150 units to 400 units per month.

