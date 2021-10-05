Logo
Winnebago Expands Innovative Digital Customer Shopping Experience

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Winnebago “Insider” Enables Customers Access to Latest Product News and Lifestyle Insights through Enhanced Digital Platform

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Winnebago, the flagship brand of RVs and Specialty Vehicles launched Winnebago Insider, an enhanced digital platform that provides an insider view of the latest Winnebago product and brand news, including new innovations, soon-to-be released models, and service and quality enhancements. It features virtual tours of Winnebago brand products, expert commentary about models, user testimonials, technology spotlights, and other ‘breaking’ news. Additionally, user-friendly shopper tools, combined with a unique search function that lets customers search by lifestyle segments, ensures first-time buyers can easily find the product that’s right for them. With a first look at Winnebago news and products, customers will always be knowledgeable about the Winnebago community and what’s coming from their favorite models.

“Winnebago Insider marks a significant step forward in our effort to engage with existing and prospective customers,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “RV owners and enthusiasts have consistently asked Winnebago to deliver even more specialized solutions to match their unique needs and interests while exploring the outdoors. Winnebago Insider gives them the insights they crave about our latest models and what’s on the horizon. On the other end of the spectrum, there are many people interested in learning more about RVing but aren’t sure where to begin or which product to choose. Winnebago Insider provides clear and comprehensive information to help those customers plan their next outdoor adventure with confidence.”

Winnebago Insider delivers customers comprehensive insights about new and existing products in a user-friendly digital platform that is updated regularly with “breaking news,” including photos, floorplans and user reviews. In addition, select models are brought to life with video stories from true insiders, including Winnebago product managers who provide expert commentary about special features, and ambassadors such as Famagogo co-founder Peter Holcombe, Fit RVers Steph and James and Traveling Robert, who describe what they like most about the models.

For its debut, the platform is spotlighting six highly anticipated models with “insider” stories ranging in length between five and 10 minutes. They include:

  • The New HIKE® 100. This towable is built for going beyond the beaten path. It has ample storage and extended season capabilities, making it easy to go off grid. Smaller and lighter than any other Winnebago Towable, this new model can even be towed behind smaller vehicles.
  • The New Micro Minnie® FLX. This compact camper is big on features and ready for wayfaring. It is the only towable on the market that combines five new energy- and cost-efficient technologies that enable users to enjoy time off grid for up to five days.
  • The New Roam®. The Winnebago Roam is the first purpose-built vehicle on the market that provides unparalleled freedom and comfort to wheelchair users—whether at the campsite or around town.
  • The New EKKO™. This innovative Class C coach is for avid explorers seeking solitude and adventure off-grid. The EKKO, which seats and sleeps up to four passengers, is strategically designed for increased livability in the footprint of a camper van. Its optional pop-top provides additional sleeping space that’s perfect for families.
  • The New Solis® Pocket. Winnebago’s most affordable camper van, the versatile Solis Pocket lets you pursue outdoor adventures of all kinds. Special features include a fiberglass pop-top that comfortably sleeps two and a multi-purpose rear annex that makes outdoor living even easier.
  • The Vista® and Sunstar® 33K. The Winnebago Vista 33K an ideal gas-powered Class A coach for RVers of all types. Now available in five slide-out equipped floorplans that sleep up to seven, the Vista 33K provides the perfect answer to the call of the open road.

“One of the great things about Winnebago Insider,” said Bower, “is that it’s accessible to everyone. Sharing in-depth information in this way aligns with Winnebago’s broader mission to help more people experience the beauty and wonder of the outdoors. Life is too short not to go exploring. We make the shopping and buying experience easier for our customers.”

About Winnebago
Winnebago brand RVs have been stitched into the fabric of the American outdoor experience for generations. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality and service across a full spectrum of towable and fifth wheel travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from Camper Vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com. Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (:WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor lifestyle products. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact:
Kelli Harms
[email protected]
641/590-0960

