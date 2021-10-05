AiPharma Signs Binding Agreement To Sell To Aditxt Inc (Nasdaq: ADTX). AiPharma Is The Rights Holder Of Antiviral Tablet Avigan / Reeqonus / Qifenda That Has Treated Over 1.5M COVID-19 Patients Since The Outbreak.

PR Newswire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiPharma Global Holdings LLC ("AiPharma") a company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapies across a broad spectrum of infectious diseases today announced it has entered a binding agreement to sell all of its assets through the sale of one of its wholly owned group subsidaries, to Aditxt Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX). Aditxt is a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system.

AiPharma is a biopharmaceutical company that holds directly, or through its affiliates worldwide (excluding Japan), exclusive rights to Avigan/Reeqonus / Qifenda and all formulations of favipiravir, a broad spectrum oral antiviral drug that targets COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The binding agreement follows Aditxt's prior announcement on August 25, 2021 to acquire the company and Aditxt's funding of a bridge loan to AiPharma, a key term toward completion of the acquisition, subject to certain closing conditions.

The acquisition will form a business segment for Aditxt that is focused on the prevention, treatment, and monitoring of infectious diseases.

AiPharma business highlights:

Avigan has received full marketing authorization or emergency use authorisation in a number of markets as a treatment for COVID-19 including Mexico , India , Indonesia , Thailand and Malaysia , with many other countries buying the drug under compassionate use programs including the United Kingdom , United Arab Emirates , Greece , Hungary and Saudi Arabia .

, , , and , with many other countries buying the drug under compassionate use programs including the , , , and . AiPharma generates revenues from worldwide sales of Avigan/Reeqonus through its 50% equity stake in the Global Response Aid (GRA). Global sales of Avigan have reached in excess of $150 million in 2021, with at least 1.5 million COVID-19 patients treated with Avigan to date.

million in 2021, with at least 1.5 million COVID-19 patients treated with Avigan to date. GRA is part of a consortium that includes Appili Therapeutics (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY), Agility (KSE/DFM: AGLTY) and FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings (FUJIY). The consortium work together to coordinate and accelerate the worldwide development of Avigan/Reeqonus.

Consortium partner Appili Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 trial evaluating Avigan/Reeqonus as an oral at-home therapy for COVID-19 and recently announced completion of patient enrollment with top line data expected within 45 days. Appili has also planned a Phase 3 post-exposure prophylaxis study designed to evaluate Avigan/Reeqonus for the prevention of COVID-19 when given to asymptomatic individuals who have had direct exposure to an infected person. Appili expects to initiate following successful completion of the treatment study.

AiPharma has recently agreed to acquire a major stake in Appili Therapeutics to strengthen its collaboration on the development of favipiravir and other treatments for infectious diseases. AiPharma is expected to own 19.4% of the issued and outstanding Appili shares following the closing of its transaction expected Q4 2021.

Avigan is approved for manufacture and sale in Japan as an anti-influenza virus drug. Favipiravir is a selective inhibitor of viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP) with potent antiviral activity against single-stranded RNA viruses, including coronaviruses. Avigan/Reeqonus/Qifenda is uniquely positioned to address the current COVID-19 pandemic and future viral outbreaks now.

Dr Alessandro Gadotti, CEO of AiPharma Group commented, "We believe that the combination of Aditxt and AiPharma is uniquely positioned to address the key topics of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting from monitoring of immune status and outpatient treatment for the illness.

"We have treated in excess of 1.5 million patients with our antiviral tablets. The strength of oral antiviral treatments such as Avigan/Reeqonus in real terms is that they fight COVID-19 in the community and not in hospitals - which can significantly reduce pressures on healthcare systems. Our joint product portfolio puts us on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 and future pandemic preparedness."

"The completion of this acquisition would position Aditxt uniquely to prevent, treat, and monitor COVID-19 by combining our commercialized AditxtScore COVID-19 test with a potential prophylactic and at-home treatment for the disease. While initially targeting COVID-19, our combined clinical and commercial platform would address unmet needs in other viral indications," stated Aditxt Co-Founder and CEO Amro Albanna. "We are very excited to work with the team at AiPharma and its consortium partners. We look forward to reaching a definitive agreement quickly by the end of October and closing this transaction."

About AiPharma

AiPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging the Company's deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleotide chemistry, biology, biochemistry, and virology, AiPharma has built a nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single-stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, AiPharma is focused on the clinical and commercial development of orally available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). AiPharma also holds exclusive commercial rights for Avigan in Russia and China.

For more information, please visit www.aipharmalab.com.

About Aditxt:

Aditxt is developing technologies focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditxt's immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. Aditxt's immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

About Avigan/ Reeqonus (favipiravir)

Avigan /Reeqonus(favipiravir) is a broad-spectrum antiviral in oral tablet form developed by FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. (FFTC) and approved in Japan as a treatment and stockpile countermeasure for pandemic influenza. Following promising clinical studies, Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, India and Malaysia approved favipiravir-based antiviral medications for the emergency treatment of COVID-19. In a separate deal with Fujifilm, the Japanese government has contracted to purchase a stockpile of over 65 million tablets.

Additional clinical trials for favipiravir in COVID-19 are ongoing in the United States, China, India, and the United Kingdom. Unlike most other interventions that researchers are evaluating in the COVID-19 indication, favipiravir has already been thoroughly studied in human trials outside of North America and has a known safety profile, with over 3,000 subjects receiving at least one dose of the drug in controlled clinical trials, and more than 30,000 people having received Avigan in Observational Studies. The safety profile has been further confirmed by the hundreds of thousands of patients that have received Favipiravir during the COVID-19 pandemics in the authorized countries. Favipiravir's oral tablet form may also provide advantages in the community setting over other COVID-19 interventions, which often require injection or intravenous administration.

