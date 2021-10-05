Guess Partners With QIMA To Digitize Quality Control Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Guess Partners With QIMA To Digitize Quality Control Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Oct. 5, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA, a leading provider of quality control and supplier compliance solutions, announced today that world-renowned fashion brand Guess has selected QIMAone to digitize the brand's quality control program across its end-to-end global supply chain.

QIMAone_Logo.jpg

QIMAone is a collaborative quality and supplier management platform that connects brands and suppliers with unified quality and compliance data to minimize disruption, increase visibility, and drive continuous improvement. By deploying QIMAone, Guess continues to ensure that all its products are sourced responsibly and manufactured through quality control best practices.

As a global brand, Guess sources apparel from hundreds of supplier factories in approximately 30 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Guess does not own any factories itself and instead partners with manufacturing facilities and designers worldwide who supply a finished product. In this operating model, it is vital that the company stays connected to its sourcing footprint to maintain end-to-end visibility across its supplier network.

With the integration of QIMAone, Guess is bringing all players in its global supply chain network together to gain complete supplier visibility across the company's sourcing footprint. Moreover, the QIMAone mobile app allows inspectors from factories, third-party agencies, and the brand to collect necessary data more efficiently with complete real-time monitoring and collaboration.

The data collected on QIMAone produces meaningful analytics and insights for Guess, offering the company better management and projection mechanisms to detect potential issues with suppliers before they become critical risks.

Cristina Binda, Guess, Inc. Quality Control manager, said: "We are proud to say that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to maintain our quality control program on-site as well as start implementing QIMAone in our distribution centers. We have been working with our strategic partner QIMA for over two years, and throughout this uncertain and difficult time, our partnership has strengthened and moved forward to cover more aspects of our supply chain including much-needed digitization."

Sebastien Breteau, Founder and CEO of QIMA and QIMAone, said: "Integrated, intelligent inspection capabilities are key for survival in today's evolving supply chain landscape. QIMAone empowers brands like Guess with QIMA's industry-leading best practices to align all stakeholders digitally on a common quality control framework, anytime and anywhere. Armed with real-time data on their suppliers, Guess can use QIMAone to schedule local inspectors or request factories to conduct self-inspections – with just one click. As a result, QIMAone is helping Guess to raise supply chain visibility and agility."

About QIMAone

QIMAone is a collaborative platform that digitizes quality and compliance management for global brands, retailers, and manufacturers. QIMAone connects buyers to their supply network to monitor and improve product quality, increase supply chain visibility, and reduce operational inefficiencies.

QIMAone is built by QIMA, the leading quality and compliance service provider helping more than 14,000 consumer goods brands, retailers and importers globally manage and secure their supply chain.

To learn more about our technology and how QIMAone helps supply chain leaders save time and optimize costs, visit QIMAone.com.

About Guess

Guess is one of the world's leading lifestyle brands of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women, and children that reflect the American lifestyle and the European fashion sensibilities recognized in more than 100 countries in the world. This year our company celebrates its 40th anniversary. Guess, Inc. is a publicly-traded company listed on the New York Exchange (

NYSE:GES, Financial) with a Net Revenue in FY2020 of USD 2.68 billion. As of February 2020, we had approximately 15,800 associates, both full and part-time, consisting of approximately 6,500 in the U.S. and 9,300 in foreign countries. For more information about Guess, please visit www.guess.com.

Contact
Mathieu Labasse
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY29546&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guess-partners-with-qima-to-digitize-quality-control-program-301393223.html

SOURCE QIMAone

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29546&Transmission_Id=202110051030PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29546&DateId=20211005
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment