DeGreen Capital Management LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Schwab U.S.

- New Purchases: SHYL, FLTR,
- Added Positions: XSOE, FLRN, FLOT, VMBS, VEA, IEI, MNA, SPIB, IVV, IJH, IJR, BND, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: SJNK, VOO, QQQ, SCHX, SCHM, IDEV,
For the details of DeGreen Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/degreen+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DeGreen Capital Management LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 138,389 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 541,746 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 79,201 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,211 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 439,075 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
DeGreen Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.628100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 108,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
DeGreen Capital Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.34 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 113,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 62.45%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 569,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 125.65%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.63. The stock is now traded at around $30.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 324,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 108.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 131,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
DeGreen Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 49.21%. The sale prices were between $27.12 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. DeGreen Capital Management LLC still held 171,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.
