DeGreen Capital Management LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Schwab U.S.

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DeGreen Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeGreen Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, DeGreen Capital Management LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DeGreen Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/degreen+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DeGreen Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 138,389 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  2. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 541,746 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 79,201 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,211 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 439,075 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
New Purchase: Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.628100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 108,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.34 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 113,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 62.45%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 569,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 125.65%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.63. The stock is now traded at around $30.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 324,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 108.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 131,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 49.21%. The sale prices were between $27.12 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. DeGreen Capital Management LLC still held 171,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of DeGreen Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. DeGreen Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DeGreen Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DeGreen Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DeGreen Capital Management LLC keeps buying

