Elm Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells AMETEK Inc, Boeing Co
- New Purchases: BIV,
- Added Positions: VEU, BND, VOO, BSV, VTIP, IJR, BRK.B, BIL, VEA, GPC, INTC, JPM, SHW, IJS, VBR, CL,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, AAPL, SPY, IVV, VB, VNQ, MDY, IWR, PYPL, MSFT, DE, CMCSA, VO, DOV, KO, SCZ, VUG, WEC, IWC, IJH, UNP, TGT, MCD, LOW, KMB, COST, BMY,
- Sold Out: AME, BA,
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 273,558 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,903 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,597 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,996 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,427 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.41 and $91.18, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.88%. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.894100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $124.01 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $134.36.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.
