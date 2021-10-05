Bremer Bank National Association Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Fastenal Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, ConocoPhillips, ISHARES TRUST

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bremer Bank National Association Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Fastenal Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, ConocoPhillips, ISHARES TRUST

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bremer Bank National Association (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Fastenal Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, ConocoPhillips, ISHARES TRUST, Phillips 66, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bremer Bank National Association. As of 2021Q3, Bremer Bank National Association owns 201 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bremer Bank National Association's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bremer+bank+national+association/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bremer Bank National Association
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,506 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  2. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 345,781 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 320,980 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,277 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,026 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $100.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 345,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $142.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $46.32. The stock is now traded at around $45.763100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $419779.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $54.58 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78.

Sold Out: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $120.17, with an estimated average price of $115.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bremer Bank National Association. Also check out:

1. Bremer Bank National Association's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bremer Bank National Association's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bremer Bank National Association's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bremer Bank National Association keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider