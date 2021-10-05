Bremer Bank National Association Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Fastenal Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, ConocoPhillips, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: ACWI, FAST, CATH, VTWV, FISV, GAL, AZN, MU, ICLR, VNQ,
- Added Positions: BRK.A, AAPL, EEM, BRK.B, HAL, NVDA, CAT, DE, BX, TEL, MMM, TRV, GWW, WEC, SLB, IGF, SPYV, XLK, MRK, ACN, ATVI, TFC, GD, GIS, KMB, MS, LRCX, VZ, DUK, V, ABBV, UL, ESGD, GUNR, AEP, SPYG, TSCO,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, SPY, COP, HD, TMO, JPM, PYPL, ABT, PG, ORCL, INTC, CSCO, BMY, ADBE, APD, ALL, KRE, NKE, NVR, MDT, UNP, MO, UNH, DIS, ZBH, ECL, MA, AMT, IWM, CMG, CVX, T, VUG, CRM, SHW, QQQ, SBUX, IYW, VCSH, SYK, TJX, TGT, VONV, USB, IJT, RTX, VTV, WMT, PM, WFC, EBAY, PEP, AKAM, AXP, ABC, AMGN, ADI, BLK, BA, SCHW, C, CCI, DOV, DD, EW, EL, INTU, PFE, MMC, LOW, ISRG, XOM, ITW, GS, FFIV, HON, IBM, AVGO, IWF, IJK, IYC, IYH, CL, IQV, MDY, BCE, GILD, STT, VO, ON, AMP, SO, CFG,
- Sold Out: PSX, IGSB, ALXN, CM, HUM, TROW, ZTS, QRVO, GLD, IJS, TIP, XLV, FDX, NUV, DIA,
For the details of Bremer Bank National Association's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bremer+bank+national+association/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bremer Bank National Association
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,506 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 345,781 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 320,980 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,277 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,026 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $100.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 345,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $142.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL)
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $46.32. The stock is now traded at around $45.763100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $419779.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $54.58 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.7.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78.Sold Out: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $120.17, with an estimated average price of $115.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bremer Bank National Association. Also check out:
1. Bremer Bank National Association's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bremer Bank National Association's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bremer Bank National Association's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bremer Bank National Association keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment