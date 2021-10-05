Bremer Bank National Association Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Fastenal Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, ConocoPhillips, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: ACWI, FAST, CATH, VTWV, FISV, GAL, AZN, MU, ICLR, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Fastenal Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, ConocoPhillips, ISHARES TRUST, Phillips 66, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bremer Bank National Association. As of 2021Q3, Bremer Bank National Association owns 201 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,506 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 345,781 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 320,980 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,277 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,026 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $100.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 345,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $142.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $46.32. The stock is now traded at around $45.763100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $419779.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $54.58 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $120.17, with an estimated average price of $115.19.