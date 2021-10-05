MuleSoft Recognized as a Leader in New Enterprise iPaaS Independent Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MuleSoft Recognized as a Leader in New Enterprise iPaaS Independent Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

MuleSoft receives the highest score in capabilities to ease integration deployment criteria

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, today announced that Forrester has recognized the company as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Enterprise iPaaS, Q4 2021. The report can be accessed at www.mulesoft.com/lp/reports/forrester-wave-ipaas.

MuleSoft_Logo.jpg

The rise of the all-digital world has made access to data, and the ability to compose applications, critical to delivering seamless customer experiences and meeting key business priorities. However, the Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that data silos continue to be a challenge year-over-year for 90% of organizations. To respond to the needs of the market at scale, any digital experience or project requires managing the full lifecycle of APIs and building an ecosystem using them, in addition to integration, data, security, governance, and automation.

MuleSoft delivers a unified platform for integration, automation, and API management and ecosystems to accelerate innovation at scale for companies across industries. According to the Forrester report, "MuleSoft is a strong option for organizations seeking an API-led application integration strategy."

"Every company must accelerate their speed of digital innovation, which hinges on its ability to connect apps and data," said Meir Amiel, chief product officer, MuleSoft. "Companies need to become a composable business, where every asset in the organization — data, automations, and applications — becomes secure, reusable building blocks that are easily discovered and accessed. MuleSoft makes it easy for companies to securely connect, compose, and automate business processes with all of the world's building blocks to create seamless experiences faster than ever before."

The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise iPaaS, Q4 2021, Forrester Research, October 5, 2021

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company
MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 trusted integration and API platform, empowers any company to quickly unlock and integrate their apps and data to create seamless experiences, faster. For more information, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=SF28232&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mulesoft-recognized-as-a-leader-in-new-enterprise-ipaas-independent-report-301393304.html

SOURCE MuleSoft

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF28232&Transmission_Id=202110051323PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF28232&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment