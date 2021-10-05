Logo
MiX Telematics Announces Collaboration with Ford Pro Intelligence

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Florida, Oct. 5, 2021

BOCA RATON, Florida, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, is collaborating with Ford Pro Intelligence to provide MiX North America customers that operate Ford vehicles with richer data sets to enable better-informed decisions regarding safety, efficiency, and compliance. In the long-term, it will also potentially eliminate the need for the installation of aftermarket hardware in vehicles.

The OEM collaboration with Ford Pro aims to further optimize the MiX Telematics customer experience by lowering capital costs, with no need to purchase and install separate hardware, enabling faster implementation of telematics software and reducing support costs. Separate within Ford Motor Company, Ford Pro delivers new levels of productivity for business and government customers via work-ready products and services, with Ford Pro Intelligence providing digital services, with distinct features integrated in Ford vehicles that enable customers to better manage and maintain their fleets.

"OEM data integrations are a key part of the future of commercial vehicle telematics," notes Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer at MiX Telematics. "MiX is proactively working with leading vehicle OEMs to ensure our joint clients can easily access the valuable data they need to optimize their safety, efficiency and compliance on the road."

Over time, Tasker says, commercial fleet vehicles will gradually transition away from standard aftermarket hardware towards OEM telematics integrations, which includes new add-ons for modern driver coaching. "OEM telematics won't replace all your telematics hardware," adds Tasker. "We are seeing an increasing demand for telematics hardware and services such as in-cab video, but the value increasingly lies within the software, and that's where MiX Telematics is focusing."

"We have seen a lot of interest among our commercial clients for better telematics and data solutions. In an effort to make this a reality, through Ford Data Services, we have been working with category leaders, like MiX Telematics, to provide a high quality data feed using our vehicles' embedded modems," said Brent West, General Manager of Ford Pro Intelligence.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 753,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Esterhuizen
Brand and Communications Manager (International), MiX Telematics
e. [email protected]
+46 72 369 6703

favicon.png?sn=LN29971&sd=2021-10-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mix-telematics-announces-collaboration-with-ford-pro-intelligence-301393268.html

SOURCE MiX Telematics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN29971&Transmission_Id=202110051301PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN29971&DateId=20211005
