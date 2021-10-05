Logo
TBWA'S Future Of Travel Report Explores Travel's Inflection Point

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

The era of limitless travel and copy-and-paste itineraries is coming to a close. As the category aims to rebalance itself, businesses will be forced to shift focus from high volume to high value.

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backslash, the cultural intelligence unit of TBWA\Worldwide, has released its Future of Travel report. The report is the third in Backslash's "Future of" series, which explores what will—and more importantly what should—come next in must-watch categories.

Future_of_Travel_Report.jpg

For decades, tourism has been defined by volume. Predictable itineraries and cut-rate flights attracted the masses, taking a catastrophic toll on our most cherished destinations and the people who live there. But as the world begins booking post-vaccine getaways, the report predicts that a greener, smarter, more intentional era of travel is upon us.

"The pandemic upended business and leisure travel as we knew it, and time away from travel showed us that we were ready for a reset," said Agathe Guerrier, Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA\Worldwide. "While travel volumes are likely to remain depressed for a while, there are many new opportunities for brands to add value in the category. As often, the businesses that play a role in shaping the future will be the ones to secure their place in it."

The report leverages cultural intelligence to unlock four opportunities for disruptive growth in travel and outlines specific ways for businesses to take action—whether that be through addressing untapped audiences, introducing new services, or investing in product innovation.

  1. The Great Redemption: A more mindful era of tourism will rebalance the scales, considering a place and its people as much as the traveler. Explore how anti-tourism, responsible restrictions, and AI will reset the category.

  2. Anchorless Living: As we shift from one-off vacations to always-on travel, tourism companies will be forced to cater to a life in flux. Learn how remote work-mode, nomad concierges, and flex packages will pave the way for a new kind of business travel.

  3. Travel's Turn Inward: As travelers turn inward, itineraries will increasingly be built around the mind and body. Looking forward, psychedelics, interactive culinary experiences, and evidence-based amenities will be the markers of a truly transformative getaway.

  4. Destination Unknown: The pursuit of new frontiers will redefine travel aspirations. Explore how hedonistic escapes, destinations at the ends of the earth, and the ability to create-your-own virtual adventures will bring magic back to travel.

"Travel is at an inflection point. For decades we've enjoyed limitless travel without much guilt, but we're finally realizing that mass tourism comes with consequences. So while we may be booking fewer trips in the future, the trips we do take will be more intentional. And because of that we'll see businesses start to shift their focus from high volume to high value, which is a really hopeful turnaround," added Cecelia Girr, Backslash's Director of Cultural Strategy.

The Future of Travel report was born from months of in-depth qualitative and quantitative research, strategic ideation, and collaboration among 44 Culture Spotters from 26 global TBWA offices. Our Spotters bring expertise from their work on some of the world's biggest travel companies—from Hilton, to Singapore Airlines, to Tourism New Zealand.

The Future of Travel report can be downloaded at https://www.backslash.com/futureoftravel.

About Backslash
Backslash is a cultural intelligence unit powered by a global network of over 300 Culture Spotters from 70 offices across the TBWA collective. Backslash closely observes and analyzes worldwide developments so that TBWA—and its clients—can better understand and anticipate cultural change. Through a dynamic hybrid of strategy, data, and journalism, Backslash turns today's stories into tomorrow's opportunities. For more information on Backslash, follow us on Instagram at @TBWABackslash or visit www.backslash.com.

About TBWA\Worldwide
TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we are a creative company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us onTwitter,LinkedIn andInstagram, and like us onFacebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tbwas-future-of-travel-report-explores-travels-inflection-point-301393285.html

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29876&Transmission_Id=202110051310PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29876&DateId=20211005
