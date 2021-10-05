Logo
Chubb Appoints Peter Tucker National Distribution Leader Within North America Field Operations; Amy Feller to Assume Responsibility for New York Region

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb appointed Peter Tucker to a newly created position within its North America Field Operations, as Executive Vice President, National Distribution. In this capacity, he will be responsible for aligning Chubb's enterprise-wide engagement with key brokerage and agency partners that are consolidating from traditionally independent companies into national or global brands.

Chubb_Peter_Tucker.jpg

"Our distribution partners continue to evolve both in terms of ownership and from the impact of technology," said Chris Maleno, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, and Division President, North America Field Operations. "Peter's track record in ensuring excellence, coupled with his understanding of the key issues our partners face as a result of consolidation, positions him well to help create better efficiencies for them, while maximizing the benefits for our current and prospective policyholders."

Mr. Tucker will report to Mr. Maleno and remain based in New York. In addition to his new responsibilities, he will continue supporting various industry and product groups, such as Entertainment, Marine, and Terrorism, by providing insights into best practices around client support and product research and development.

Amy Feller succeeds Mr. Tucker as Regional Executive Officer for the New York Region, Chubb's largest region in North America. She will report to Mr. Maleno and be based in New York City. As part of her responsibilities, Ms. Feller will oversee the execution of the underwriting and sales strategies of the North American business units, staff management, production, profit and loss, and distribution management for the region.

Mr. Tucker has close to four decades of industry experience. He joined Chubb in 1983 in property and marine underwriting, and throughout his tenure with the company, has held a significant number of leadership positions in underwriting, branch management, regional management, and European and U.S. Marketing.

Ms. Feller has more than three decades of industry experience. Since 2017, she served as New York City Branch Manager and Regional Chief Operating Officer. She began her career at Chubb in 1987 as a personal lines underwriter and later moved into commercial lines, where she held numerous positions of increasing responsibility within Chubb underwriting and field leadership. Ms. Feller received her Master of Business Administration degree from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from SUNY Albany.

About Chubb
Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Chubb_Amy_Feller.jpg

Chubb_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY28702&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-appoints-peter-tucker-national-distribution-leader-within-north-america-field-operations-amy-feller-to-assume-responsibility-for-new-york-region-301393131.html

SOURCE Chubb

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY28702&Transmission_Id=202110051318PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY28702&DateId=20211005
