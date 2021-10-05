Carl Icahn Pens Open Letter to Southwest Gas' Board of Directors

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, October 5, 2021 — Today, Carl C. Icahn released the following open letter to the board of directors of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. ( SWX, Financial).

October 4, 2021

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

8360 S. Durango Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Attention: Board of Directors

Ladies and Gentlemen:

During the past few years, management of SWX has made a number of egregious errors at the expense of shareholders. However, the purchase of Questar you are currently being rumored to make at the price you are willing to pay will make all past errors pale in comparison. The purchase will result in serious diminution of shareholder value.

It also appears that other shareholders agree with our assessment, given the 7.5% price decline this morning – an amazing and unusual decline for a regulated utility.

We tried to reach you last night and today but to no avail. We ask you to immediately tell shareholders if the Reuters report is factual.

As a large shareholder, we are extremely disappointed with management’s performance over the past few years. The following is a summary of why:

Industry Oddity

SWX has pursued a strategy of acquiring non-regulated assets while other utilities have sold non-core assets to focus primarily on regulated utility operations, suggesting to us that the Board has not provided the proper oversight with respect to strategic M&A. The rumored acquisition of the Questar Pipeline is yet another dramatic example of this oversight failure. While this deal would be for a regulated asset, it appears that you are inexplicably paying 2x rate base while your own company trades at 1x (after adjusting for the value of the services division). But even if you were not overpaying, this is no time for management with the many problems you have (including with regulators) to embark on a major new investment especially when you have shown an inability to manage and control what you already own.

Debilitated Relationship with Regulators

Inappropriate expenses and disregard for Nevada regulators have led to disallowed expenses, denied trackers in multiple states and impaired relationships over a multi-year time period. The Nevada PUC staff says it best:

Runaway Expenses

G&A increased materially beginning in 2016. Some expense increases are likely warranted but how many million-dollar homes, manicures, golf course memberships and boozy dinners are hidden in G&A? In any case, the damage already inflicted by the broken trust with regulators is immeasurable. Loss of trust with regulators is extremely damaging to both shareholders and ratepayers.

Depressed Utility ROE:

A strained relationship with regulators and increasing G&A have led to a depressed 7.1% ROE. This is materially lower than both its 9.4% allowed ROE and the average 9.2% ROE achieved by utility peers in AZ and NV.

Weakened Credit Profile

The combination of M&A and a depressed ROE have led to a deteriorating credit profile.

Laggard Shareholder Returns

SWX significantly underperformed its regulated gas utility peers since April 2015:

The underperformance is even worse considering the recent performance of peer utility services companies (Quanta and MYR Group).

Even when using the chart in the company’s own investor presentation, SWX materially underperformed peers.

Increasing Compensation While Underperforming

Named Executive Officer compensation increased 25% in 2019 and 27% in 2020 while the company underperformed the S&P Utilities Index by 24% and 18% respectively.

Poor Governance

Seven of the nine “Independent” Directors have served on the Board for an average of 13 years (going on 14). The Chairman has served as a Director for almost 20 years. Stagnant boards often fail to implement changes, ask tough questions, and hold management accountable.

Value Creation Opportunity

For all the above reasons, we believe a significant opportunity exists for both ratepayers and shareholders by improving management accountability.

Currently SWX trades at ~$63 per share. We could see a reasonable path to ~75% value appreciation. We could further argue for more upside given SWX’s industry leading customer growth and a modernized pipeline system (e.g. largely plastic) that is well-suited for the transition to hydrogen.

The services business alone could be worth $36 per share considering the two most comparable peers trade at an average EV / 2022 EBITDA of 10.8x.

The status quo regulated utility (which we believe can be materially improved) could be worth $53 per share as relevant comps trade at 17.5x 2021 P/E.

With respect to potential incremental improvements, we assume that improving the cost structure and repairing regulatory relationships would allow the ROE to increase to allowed levels and could be worth $15 per share. Furthermore, we think a repaired working relationship with regulators would allow for the COYL/VSP/CDMI projects to be correctly included in the rate base, which could be worth another $8 per share.

Given the combination of these opportunities, we believe shareholders could realize ~75% appreciation in value per share.

We urge you to reach out to us as soon as possible to discuss this letter. You may reach me through my assistant, Susan Gordon, at (305) 422-4109 or [email protected].

Sincerely yours,

Carl C. Icahn